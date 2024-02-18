Several Steelers (And Marcus Mariota) Help At Herbig Football Camp

Though the offseason is in full swing, several Pittsburgh Steelers players were on the football field Saturday. Helping Nick and Nate Herbig run a football camp in their home state of Hawaii, CB Joey Porter Jr., NT Keeanu Benton, and OG Isaac Seumalo were the Steelers on hand to run the event.

As shared by the ‘Herbie Gives’ Instagram page, their stories shared videos of Porter, Benton, and Seumalo on hand to help run a football camp for kids.

Benton and Herbig have hung out throughout the offseason. They were teammates at Wisconsin before being drafted by the Steelers in 2023. Both made immediate impacts, Benton quickly becoming a starting defensive lineman while Herbig served in a rotational defensive role and became a core special teamer.

Seumalo and the Herbig’s all hail from Hawaii as Pittsburgh loaded up on talent from the 50th state in the offseason. Seumalo signed over from Philadelphia, starting all 17 games at left guard. It’s a positive sign that Seumalo looks visibly healthy after battling a right shoulder injury over the stretch run.

Joining them at the Herbig football camp was quarterback Marcus Mariota, who signed autographs and took pictures for the children in attendance.

Another Hawaii-born player, Mariota shined at Oregon before becoming the second overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft, one pick behind Jameis Winston.

Mariota’s appearance isn’t a direct connection but notable ahead of the offseason. A pending free agent, the Steelers could consider him as a veteran quarterback option if they’re unable to re-sign Mason Rudolph. Mariota spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons, working with now-Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He spent the 2023 season backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, appearing in three games with one touchdown and one interception.

It’s a credit to the Herbig’s for their focus on giving back to the community, something they’ve done on a continual basis, especially following Hawaii’s devastating 2023 fires. And credit to Porter, Benton, and Seumalo for taking time out of their offseason to lend a helping hand.