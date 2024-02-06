Senior Bowl Interview: Arizona WR Jacob Cowing Credits Film Study, Mindset For 13-Touchdown Season In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not gotten a lot of out their slot receivers over the last two seasons. Given new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s history, the Steelers may not utilize much 11 personnel with an extra receiver on the field, but they still need depth and the option to run those packages in certain situations. One of the top college slot receivers, Arizona WR Jacob Cowing, was kind enough to give me a few minutes of his time for an interview at the Senior Bowl.

“I’m a guy that can find space , trying to find windows between linebackers and safeties,” Cowing told me when I asked how the slot fits his skill set. “Also windows between linebackers and corners when they’re in cover two. Also just being able to read coverages on the fly and pre-snap as well. For myself, just continue to display that vertical speed and trying to be that deep threat. Also lateral quickness when I get the ball in my hands, try and get some yards after the catch and rush up the field as fast as I can.”

Many of the things he said he takes pride in as a slot receiver were evident on his tape and with the stats he produced throughout college. In his final year at the University of Texas at El Paso, he averaged 19.6 yards per reception, showing off his ability to stretch the field and gain yards after the catch. His touchdown production saw a steady rise throughout his five years in college, too, culminating in a 13-touchdown season in 2023. Those were the sixth-most TD catches in all of college football last season. So what led to that jump?

“It was a mindset,” Cowing said. “Going into 2023, that’s something that I focused on almost every day, trying to get in the end zone. What can I do after I get the ball in my hands? Also, just reading coverages too. That’s something I felt like I got better at going into 2023 is just reading coverages. It’s film study, watching how guys play, how guys come and try and make a tackle. Tendencies I like to look at with how defensive guys like to do.”

Cowing measured at just 5084, 168 pounds at the Senior Bowl and fits into a similar mold as Steelers WR Calvin Austin III with his stature. I asked if there was a particular drill he was preparing for to show off his skill set at the Combine.

“I would definitely say route running, then also the bench press,” he said. “Just display that I’m a short guy but also I’m strong too so I can get in there and block.”

Here is a clip of his route running posted by Jack Brentnall on X from the Senior Bowl practices.

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing with one of the filthiest routes you'll see this week. Just a shame about the ball placement from the QB pic.twitter.com/xdyXIZ10v0 — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 31, 2024

Cowing was enjoying a solid week in Mobile prior to coming up with a slight limp on Day Three and getting carted off the field. He was unable to participate in the game as a result and missed an opportunity to show his playmaking abilities in front of NFL teams. One team he confirmed he talked to was the Steelers.

“Mike Tomlin, I actually met him. That was one of the most cool experiences so far,” Cowing said. “That’s a guy that I’ve only ever seen on TV, so being able to kind of talk to him and pick his brain about some stuff and get input from him, that’s something that I’ve cherished and I’ve embraced that moment.”

Tomlin has a large presence at the Senior Bowl every year, often being right in the middle of the drills on the practice field. Many players talk to Tomlin, but more in passing while at practice. Cowing later confirmed that it was more than just a casual conversation and that the Steelers talked to him in a formal setting in one of the team interview slots after practice.

Given that the Steelers already have a similar guy to him on the roster and the projected lack of slot receiver usage in Smith’s offensive system, Cowing seems like an unlikely fit, but the Steelers spent time getting to know him in a formal meeting down in Mobile. There is a definite possibility that the Steelers end up at Arizona’s Pro Day with top tackle prospect Jordan Morgan, so they will get more chances to see Cowing and get to know him prior to the draft.