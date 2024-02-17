Roosevelt Nix: Making The Pro Bowl ‘One Of The Best Things I’ve Ever Experienced

Pittsburgh Steelers fans love their fullbacks no matter how “out of date” they may be. One of Steelers fans’ favorite fullbacks was Roosevelt Nix, a defensive lineman turned fullback who donned the Black and Gold from 2015-2019. Nix paved rushing lanes for RB Le’Veon Bell during Bell and the Killer B’s prime and even made some huge plays on special teams.

Nix played on a lot of good teams and due to how good of a fullback he was, in 2017 he made the Pro Bowl. Recently, Nix joined The Arthur Moats Experience With Deke podcast and talked about how much it meant to him to be selected to the Pro Bowl.

“The Pro Bowl thing, that was one of the best things that I’ve ever experienced,” said Nix.

Nix had a good season in 2017, catching a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens, his only of his career, while helping the Steelers go 13-3, which was their best record since their 15-1 season in 2004. Nix described the 2017 season as special, and it was.

“That year, man, that year was magical,” remembered Nix. “Like I said, sometimes guys just get hot, and guys just make plays and plays and plays and just doesn’t matter. It just falls in their favor.”

Same game, Roosevelt Nix with a Fullback touchdown ‼️@Dat_Dude_Nix Long Live The Fullback 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/EIsrSQZBia — Last of the Fullbacks (@TheLastFullback) March 11, 2022

Playing in all 16 games that season, Nix certainly stayed healthy, and for the most part, Pittsburgh’s offense stayed healthy that year too. WR Antonio Brown did get hurt in the Steelers Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots, but Bell and QB Ben Roethlisberger avoided the injury bug all year which helped the Steelers high flying offense and Nix’s Pro Bowl bid. Bell ran for nine touchdowns behind Nix that season which certainly helped Nix in the Pro Bowl voting as Bell had one of his best years as a Steeler in 2017.

What also helped Nix was his play on special teams where he made 10 tackles on the year. While he was voted as a fullback, it is hard to ignore that Nix making some big plays didn’t help him in his vote like his high special teams tackle against the Ravens after LB Ryan Shazier got hurt where he pulled his jersey up and revealed a shirt with Shazier’s number 50 under it.

Nix was a hard-nosed fullback who pancaked opponents and made plays on special teams. He was an easy guy to root for in Pittsburgh and really deserved the Pro Bowl nod in 2017. It is unfortunate Pittsburgh couldn’t take home the Lombardi Trophy that season though, because at Nix said, it was a magical year and one of the most talented rosters that the Steelers would have.