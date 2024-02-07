Report: Steelers Interviewing Chargers Tom Arth For Passing Game Role

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interviewing the Los Angeles Chargers’ Tom Arth for a passing game position, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers are interviewing #Chargers assistant Tom Arth, per a league source, for passing game position. Was passing game specialist for Brandon Staley in Los Angeles. Former @JCUFootball quarterback, backup to Peyton Manning with #Colts was head coach @ZipsFB @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2024

Arth, 42, was hired by the Chargers in 2022 as their Pass Game Specialist. Prior to that, he served as the Akron Zips’ head coach for three seasons, from 2019 to 2021, though he went just 3-24 in his time with the team. He also served as the head coach at John Carroll, a small school powerhouse, and two years at Chattanooga.

A four-year starter at John Carroll, he left college with several school records. He spent 2003 to 2005 with the Indianapolis Colts and bounced around several teams and leagues, including stints in NFL Europe and the Arena League. He broke into coaching in 2010 with his alma mater as a co-offensive coordinator and recruiter before being named the school’s head coach in 2013.

The Chargers have a new-look coaching staff after firing Brandon Staley mid-season and hiring Jim Harbaugh earlier in the offseason, the biggest coaching move of this cycle.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had a coach hold the title of Passing Game Coordinator, but this report indicates they’re open to making a change. In past years, the Steelers’ offensive line coach was the de facto run game coach while the offensive coordinator handled the passing game, though neither explicitly carried that title. It’s likely the team will interview other candidates for the position before making a hire.

This offseason, the Steelers have lost or parted ways with four offensive coaches. Offensive Assistant Glenn Thomas left to take a job at Nebraska while the team parted ways with WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, Assistant QBs Coach David Corley, and Quality Control Coach Matt Tomsho. The team hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, only the second outside hire for a Steelers’ OC since 2001.