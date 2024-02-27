Report: QB Joe Flacco Would ‘Love’ To Stay In Cleveland If Not Starting Elsewhere

The Cleveland Browns won four out of five games with Joe Flacco at quarterback last season. His first winning record since 2017 proved enough to push the Browns into a postseason but, which ended badly. The Houston Texans blew them out in the opening round, including returning two Flacco interceptions for touchdowns.

But after winning the Comeback Player of the Year, reports Mary Kay Cabot for Cleveland.com, he wants to land a starting job. Failing that, she writes, Flacco would “love” to stay in Cleveland, even if it means backing up Deshaun Watson.

Earlier this month, Zac Jackson of The Athletic argued that Flacco “is almost definitely moving on”, citing Watson. But the whole notion rests on another team giving him a starting job. How much will his five-game regular-season stint sway quarterback-needy teams? I’m skeptical.

The Browns needed a bridge quarterback for Watson before. He served an extended suspension in 2022 and many praised Jacoby Brissett for his efforts in his stead. But the best he could do in free agency last year was an $8 million deal to compete. He lost the competition to 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell.

Do teams really think Flacco is any better? From his final season in Baltimore in 2018 through 2022, he posted a 7-19 record with three different teams. He threw 32 touchdowns but also 17 interceptions, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt while taking 61 sacks.

I think there’s a reasonable chance Flacco doesn’t find what he’s looking for on the open market. I’m sure, like Mason Rudolph last year, he has his mind set on bettering his opportunity, as is his right. But that opportunity needs to exist first.

And maybe it does exist, but he may regret it. Chances are any team who signs him may also look to draft a rookie. The Pittsburgh Steelers did that to Mitch Trubisky in 2022 after drafting Kenny Pickett. And on the field, how committed is Kevin Stefanski to Watson?

They can’t do anything about his guaranteed money at this point, but that doesn’t mean they can’t sit Watson if they feel he doesn’t give them the best chance to win. I’m sure there are people in that building who are thinking the same way.

They know Flacco and evidently like what he brings. He probably comes cheaper than any other viable starting alternative. I imagine that’s the pitch they make to him once he’s on the market if they’re not making it already.

Testing the market is smart on his part, but a lot of players don’t find what they’re looking for. They overestimate how other teams value their services, whether correctly or incorrectly.

As for myself, I believe Flacco’s 2023 season is a flash in the pan. I doubt he finds meaningful success as a starter elsewhere. But he’s not going to care about my opinion, nor should he. Anybody in his shoes has every right to desire one more shot at starting, no matter the circumstances.