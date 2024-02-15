Report: Joe Flacco ‘Almost Definitely’ Moving On From Browns

Despite leading the team to the postseason after being decimated by quarterback injuries, QB Joe Flacco is “almost definitely” moving on from the Cleveland Browns, per The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

“Flacco is almost definitely moving on as Deshaun Watson is returning,” Jackson wrote in a column.

Watson suffered a fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder and was placed on IR ahead of Week 11. Dorian Thompson-Robinson initially took over as the starter, leading Cleveland to a 13-10 win over the Steelers in Week 11 that was the catalyst to offensive coordinator Matt Canada getting fired. But Flacco was signed the next week, and after Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in Week 12, Flacco took over as the starter the rest of the way. The Browns were unceremoniously eliminated in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs with a blowout loss against the Houston Texans.

Flacco threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions, winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of The Year award. But with Watson returning as the team’s starter, Flacco can look for a better opportunity elsewhere. While Flacco likely won’t find a spot where he’s guaranteed a starting job, he’ll likely be able to find a spot where he can come in and compete for a job.

With the Steelers likely exploring the quarterback market, Flacco could potentially be an option as a veteran to compete with Kenny Pickett if the team doesn’t re-sign Mason Rudolph. While the team will reportedly have interest in Ryan Tannehill due to his ties with new OC Arthur Smith, Flacco has a more recent history of success, but he could also come with a higher price tag. I wouldn’t count on Flacco being a legitimate option for the Steelers, but it’s something to monitor as free agency approaches.

For Cleveland, there’s no guarantee that Watson will be an upgrade over what the Browns got out of Flacco. He hasn’t been anything special in 12 starts with the Browns, throwing for 2,217 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions, but he did go 5-1 as a starter in 2023. The Browns are revamping their offense with the hiring of Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, and the hope is that Dorsey will be able to get the most out of Watson and turn him into the player they thought they were getting when they handed him a fully guaranteed five-year, $250 million contract.

Flacco is also 39 and could also opt to retire, but after his performance last season, he will have a market. The question will become whether whatever role and salary he’s offered will make it worth it, but he’s another intriguing veteran quarterback who could hit the market to monitor.