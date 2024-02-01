Report: Kliff Kingsbury ‘Frontrunner’ For Raiders OC Job (That Mike Sullivan Interviewed For)

The man we once thought was going to interview to be the Pittsburgh Steelers next offensive coordinator might prevent a Steeler from becoming an offensive coordinator. NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports Kliff Kingsbury is the “frontrunner” to become the Las Vegas Raiders next OC, a job Steelers’ QB Coach Mike Sullivan has interviewed for.

#Raiders frontrunner for offensive coordinator is Kliff Kingsbury, per league sources, as Antonio Pierce fills out his staff, which also incudes Marvin Lewis as assistant head coach @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2024

Kingsbury was one thought to be coveted by the Steelers when Peter King mentioned he planned to talk to the team. But that was either a bad source or, more likely, King simply misspeaking, and Kingsbury never had an interview with the Steelers.

Kingsbury has interviewed for at least three jobs so far starting with the Chicago Bears and followed by the Philadelphia Eagles along with the Ravens. A USC analyst in 2023, he last worked in the NFL the year before as the Arizona Cardinals head coach. Despite some success over his tenure, the team bottomed out in 2022 with a 4-13 record and Kingsbury was fired.

Sullivan has served as the Steelers’ QB Coach since 2021, hired after Matt Canada was promoted from that position to offensive coordinator, replacing Randy Fichtner. It appears if he doesn’t land a coordinator job, interviewing with the Raiders and New Orleans Saints, he’ll remain in Pittsburgh.

Sullivan was never considered for the Steelers’ vacant coordinator position. Instead, the team tabbed Arthur Smith as their official replacement for Canada. Pittsburgh has not officially announced Smith’s hire but that’s likely to occur in the coming days, especially as the front office heads back to the city from the Senior Bowl. While the game isn’t until Saturday, personnel don’t often stay for it and the team’s staff usually flies out Friday morning.