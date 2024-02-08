Report: Bill Cowher’s Contract With CBS Expiring, ‘Unsurpising’ If Changes Come To NFL Today

The NFL Today has been a tradition on CBS, hosted by James Brown and featuring a rather steady cast of analysts, including former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. But change could be coming to the show. Despite Brown receiving a two-year extension, Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms all have contracts expiring after Sunday’s Super Bowl, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports.

While Bill Belichick is a free agent, he wants to return to coaching, and Marchand writes it would be hard to move on from the “respected” Cowher for a potential rental like Belichick. However, with all three of Cowher, Simms and Esiason needing new contracts, it wouldn’t be a surprise if at least one of them left the show.

“Maybe they all come back, but it would be unsurprising if at least one of the trio is not retained. CBS could opt for a smaller set or could try to find the right newcomer,” Marchand writes.

Cowher joined The NFL Today in February 2007, so not seeing him appear on the show anymore if he indeed departs would be a major change for the network and for audiences. Along with Cowher, Esiason and Simms, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and brother of Steelers OLB T.J., J.J. Watt worked part-time on the show this season. Nate Burleson will also likely remain on the show, per Marchand, although his contract is also up before next season begins. J.J. Watt, who confirmed yesterday that he’s fully retired from football, will likely take on a bigger role in the coming years, which could mean one of Cowher, Simms or Esiason could potentially see their contracts not get renewed with Watt sliding into a full-time role.

One of the longest-running pregame TV shows, The NFL Today started in 1975 and is still one of the most-respected pregame shows out there. The cast of former players and coaches, led by Brown, is always entertaining and insightful, and it would definitely be interesting to see what direction the show takes if the seats change. There’s no guarantee Cowher or any of the trio with expiring contracts leave, but Marchand’s reporting at least leaves the door open for changes to come on the set.

The landscape of sports media is ever-evolving, with big-money contracts routinely now handed out to broadcasters and other media figures. Marchand writes that NFL Today panelists still make “millions,” and as contracts grow for those in the sports media landscape, The NFL Today could look to downsize or find an up-and-comer to replace one of Cowher, Simms or Esiason.

For now though, Cowher and Co. have at least one more show together on Sunday before the Super Bowl. It may be the last time the current group of panelists are all together for a show.