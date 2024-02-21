QB Justin Fields Says He Wants To Remain With Bears, Doesn’t Want Traded

It were up to QB Justin Fields, he’d remain in Chicago. But the decision isn’t in his hands. That’s up to the Bears’ organization, which could trade him and draft USC QB Caleb Williams first overall. For Fields, he hopes that isn’t how the situation plays out. Appearing on the The 33rd Team’s podcast hosted by Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown, Fields confirmed he doesn’t want to play for any other team but Chicago in 2024.

In a now-deleted tweet by The 33rd Team, Fields expressed his hope to remain a Bear.

“Of course I want to stay,” Fields told the Brown brothers. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. If it were up to me, I’d want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans are great.”

The full episode is premiering right now so we’ll be able to provide the link shortly. For the time being, here’s a link to the now-deleted tweet showing the quote.

Fields made headlines by unfollowing the Bears on Instagram, hinting he was moving on from the team (or the team was moving on from him). Asked about that action, Fields said he unfollowed multiple football accounts, including the official NFL account, in the hopes of getting away from football a little bit as he goes on vacation.

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB. 📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Justin Fields’ future is one of the NFL’s biggest storylines this offseason. And he’s been heavily speculated to end up with the Steelers, with an uncertain quarterback situation and pre-draft interest in Fields. Pittsburgh has publicly remained committed to Kenny Pickett with the goal of adding veteran competition, suggesting it won’t make a splash move to acquire someone like Fields.

Beyond Pittsburgh, the Atlanta Falcons have also been linked to Fields. With the Falcons in need of a quarterback and Atlanta his hometown, it’s a logical connection. Fields praised the talent the team has, notably RB Bijan Robinson, but said there’s a downside to going back home.

“The only con of going back home is people hitting my phone like crazy. Wanting tickets to the game. But I think they’ve got a lot of playmakers on the team. Bijan, they’ve got my boy [Kyle Pitts], and of course [Drake] London. I think they need one more receiver, but they definitely got some guys over there.”

Rumors will persist until the Bears make their decision. For Fields, he admitted regardless of what happens, he hopes the situation is resolved soon.

“It’s either keep Fields or draft Caleb…I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over,” he said.

One thing we can all agree on.