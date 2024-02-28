Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Tight End

Total Positional Figure: 4

Additions: 0

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

Pat Freiermuth: Freiermuth had a rather disappointing 2023 season. He caught just 32 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns, limited production even considering he missed five games. But the Steelers struggled to find ways to get him involved last year. He only saw more than four targets in three games, targeted twice or fewer four times.

Amazingly, he had one big 120-yard game and then not much after. He had two games in the 40-yard range, but he produced under 30 yards in every other game. The Steelers still have a lot of meat left on this bone if Arthur Smith can exploit him.

Darnell Washington: Steelers beat writers took on the role of wet blanket this offseason for those who dream of Washington’s versatile future. Basically, they portray him as a player whose knees are so shot that the team is just hoping he lasts through his first contract. While he may never emerge as a significant receiving threat, he can be an elite blocker. He’s already on his way toward that after his rookie season.

Connor Heyward: I still struggle to figure out how Connor Heyward managed to play over 400 offensive snaps last season. His impact certainly didn’t feel that extensive. His nature as a jack of all trades is curious for this offseason. Will Arthur Smith want him to take on a larger presence as a fullback?

Rodney Williams: Williams earned his keep on special teams in 2023. The Steelers promoted him from the practice squad after Freiermuth’s injury and he stayed because he contributed. His offensive upside is limited but expect to see him again in 2024. Possibly even on the 53-man roster after saving Danny Smith’s bacon a year ago.

Pending Free Agents: N/A

Additions: N/A

Deletions: N/A

Offseason Strategy:

I don’t quite frankly know if the Steelers do anything here this offseason. I doubt anybody audibly gasps if they ultimately stand pat. But there is one reason in particular to believe the Steelers may want to address this position.

That’s because new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves to use tight ends and heavy sets. It’s quite possible that he wants to bring in one of his own guys he’s worked with in the past. They could serve multiple functions; first as a contributor, second as a teacher and example.

We talked about the Atlanta Falcons releasing TE Jonnu Smith, for example. He’s coming off a decent contract and lacks special teams value, so that could be a tough sell. But if the Steelers can give Todd Haley Leonard Pope, they can find somebody for Smith.