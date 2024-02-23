PFF’s Brad Spielberger Expects Steelers To Add To Their Secondary In Free Agency

The Steelers’ 2024 offseason will be one to watch. A team that feels like it is loaded with the talent needed to compete for a Super Bowl conversely has several gaping holes that will need to be addressed.

Last season, the team was active in the offseason, signing multiple free agents who played a key role in helping the Steelers make the postseason. Names like Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb, unfortunately, were unable to make it the length of the season due to injuries but even their presence played a key part in the team’s early-season success.

This offseason, GM Omar Khan needs to continue that aggressive strategy to improve the team, and according to PFF’s Brad Spielberger the focus should be on the secondary.

“In free agency, I would keep an eye on them at corner and safety,” Spielberger said on the NFL Stock Exchange podcast. “Patrick Peterson was just not a playable guy last year…outside of Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick I think they need to replace every other DB position.”

While quarterback has dominated most headlines on the Steelers this offseason, defensive back may be the team’s biggest need with the offseason underway. As Spielberger mentioned, Porter was the only plus player the team had in the secondary for the majority of the season, especially with Fitzpatrick dealing with injuries throughout the year.

Peterson, while he did improve his play in the back half of the season, struggled to find consistency as a primary outside defender. At 33 years old, with a cap charge of $9.775 million this season, it may be difficult for the team to justify his contract.

Instead, Spielberger offers another name he believes Pittsburgh should be interested in should he become available in free agency.

“L’Jarius Sneed if he hit the market, which I don’t think he will, but [he’s] a guy that can play inside out, that came come on some of those blitzes for them,” Spielberger said of the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback. “They love blitzing nickels.”

Sneed would be a dream free agent signing for the Steelers. The 6-1, 200-pounder fits their desired measurables, is young (27), and has the pedigree of being a key part of the Kansas City Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl runs. He’s also a physical run defender, something Pittsburgh has traditionally coveted from its cornerbacks.

Pairing him with Porter would be a match made in heaven. Unfortunately, as Spielberger points out, it seems unlikely he leaves the Chiefs. So, who does that leave in the market?

Jaylon Johnson was floated to the Steelers last season. It was reported that Pittsburgh was one of four teams interested in the Bears cornerback at the trade deadline but nothing substantial ever materialized. However, Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed adamant that the team would be retaining him this offseason.

After Sneed and Johnson, the next top candidates would be Kendall Fuller, who just enjoyed a strong season with the Washington Commanders, AFC North rival Chidobe Awuzie, and aging stars like Darius Slay and Stephon Gilmore.

As a gift for those who read through the entirety of this article, Spielberger also mentioned that he has heard the Steelers will be “interested to a degree” in Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

What does that mean exactly? We can’t be sure, but one thing I am confident in is another active offseason for Pittsburgh.