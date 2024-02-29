PFF Outlines ‘Best Case Scenario’ For Steelers In 2024 NFL Draft

While the 2024 NFL Draft is still two months away, it’s not too early to start envisioning what the best-case scenario will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers when their pick rolls around at No. 20 overall in the first round on April 25 in Las Vegas.
Fortunately, Pro Football Focus outlined that best-case scenario Wednesday for the Steelers, and unsurprisingly, it has to do with the offensive side of the football.
Specifically, that best-case scenario for the Steelers involves landing the best-available offensive lineman when the Steelers are on the clock, whether that is Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga, or any other top lineman on the board, according to PFF’s Dalton Wasserman.
“Much has been made of the Steelers’ quarterback situation, but they won’t succeed with anyone if they don’t significantly improve upfront. Their recent cut of starting center Mason Cole opens the door for them to take Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson if he’s available. They also have options at tackle, with incumbent Broderick Jones able to play on either side of the line. Ideally, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga would be a perfect fit as a tremendous zone blocker in Arthur Smith’s system,” Wasserman writes regarding the Steelers’ best-case scenario in the first round, according to PFF.com.
“The Steelers should spend multiple picks on their offensive line, but it also wouldn’t be surprising to see them add a slot receiver, linebacker, and cornerback, as well. Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could be a Day 2 option for a linebacker group that struggles in coverage.”
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, before any moves are even made in free agency, PFF believes that the goal for the Steelers is to substantially improve the offensive line. As it should be.
With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith coming into the facility and wanting to run the football consistently with a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and needing to help build up and improve third-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers are going to need to be better in the trenches.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo and right guard James Daniels were the best Steelers linemen last season. Both were very steady and dependable. Their play on the interior didn’t elevate the rest of the offensive line, though. Center Mason Cole was cut loose, and the Steelers have no clear answer at the position entering free agency.
While rookie right tackle Broderick Jones showed flashes of promise, he finished his rookie season in pretty disappointing fashion, allowing 13 pressures in the final four regular season games and then five pressures in the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle graded out as the worst pass-blocking lineman in football, too.
The offensive line is a glaring need, and fortunately for the Steelers, it’s a deep, talented group this year in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether that’s offensive tackle or guard in the first round, the Steelers should be in good shape when they are on the clock. Powers-Johnson would be a mighty fine addition to the Steelers and could follow in the rich history of the position in the Black and Gold.
That would be the ideal scenario within the best case, but we’ll see if he makes it to No. 20 overall.