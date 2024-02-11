Article

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Top 500 Steelers (2023 Edition)

Aaron Smith Steelers

PREVIOUS EDITIONS

As an average Steelers fan, I’m compelled to compare players from different eras. Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my original List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2017. My last update came at the end of the 2022 NFL season: Top 500 Steelers (2022 Edition).

This eighth edition of the Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers incorporates on-the-field service, recognition, and accomplishments of the 2023 Steelers. Former Steelers rankings may move due to changes to Steelers All-Time individual leaders in select categories, adjusted information in the Pro Football Reference (one of my main resources), or recognition for their play, such as induction to the Steelers Hall of Honor or the Football Hall of Fame.

T.J. Watt Dissed for DPOY

Hines Ward and James Harrison did not receive enough votes to be Hall of Fame finalists for yet another year. Myles Garrett got more votes than T.J. Watt for Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY). Former credible journalists like Peter King said they based their vote on Pro Football Focus evaluations that said Garrett had a higher “quality pass rush” grade than Watt. Sacking, hitting, and pressuring quarterbacks more often should be enough evidence of the better pass rusher. But style points matter in this case. It’s analogous to grading a quarterback higher based on how tight his spiral is on an incompletion rather than the quarterback who throws wobbly touchdown passes.

Jaylen Warren missed the top 500 in his second season. He’ll easily break into the top 500 with another strong showing next season. This year, running back Richard Huntley is Mr. 500, the very last to make the all-time list. Previous Mr. 500’s includes Ricardo Colclough, Dick Arndt, David Woodley, Pete Ladygo, Lou Tepe, Chris Carter, and Charles Davenport.

Despite missing out on DPOY honors, T.J. Watt leapfrogged Cam Heyward and is now the highest active player on the all-time list at number 20. Watt, along with Miles Killebrew, voted first-team All-Pros in 2023. Killebrew skyrocketed 332 places to 299th overall. Primarily a special teams player, Killebrew blocked several punts impacting games. Every player ranked ahead of Watt and Heyward is either already in the Football Hall of Fame or the Steelers Hall of Honor, except for Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

PLAYERS DROPPED OFF THIS EDITION

As players ascend into the top 500, inevitably, Newton’s third law of motion forces other players out. Here are the players who fell from last year’s list, along with their new ranking:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
Russell Davis RB 1980-83 491 501
Cornell Gowdy DB 1987-88 494 502
Bam Morris RB 1994-95 496 503
Rich Tylski G 2000-01 493 504
Jaylen Samuels RB 2018-20 497 505
Zack Valentine LB 1979-81 498 506
Charles Davenport WR 1992-94 500 507
Johnny Clement B 1946-48 499 508
Kent Nix QB 1967-69 495 509

Here are some details on these Steelers of yore:

Russell Davis

Played fullback for Michigan from 1975 to 1978. Team MVP in 1977 when Michigan won the Big 10 Championship. As co-captain his senior year gained 2,560 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also played in three Rose Bowls. But the big bowl performance was the 1979 East-West Shrine game when he gained 199 yards and scored six touchdowns.

The Steelers drafted Davis in the fourth round. But he missed the entire 1979 season due to a fractured arm suffered during a contact drill in training camp. He played from 1980-83, gaining 474 yards and scoring two touchdowns. His best game as a Steeler a 100 yard game on 13 carries and a touchdown in a 38-10 win over the Jets. His career was cut short by Boeck’s sarcoidosis, a condition that scarred his lungs and created breathing problems. After the NFL, he worked as a high school athletic director in Michigan. He retired in 2010 due to health issues at age 53. Davis joined 4,500 former NFL players suing the NFL due to long-term health issues from playing. The suit was settled in 2013 with Davis saying:

“The players need help, immediate help. Guys are getting worse.”

He was hospitalized with a concussion following a game.

Cornell Gowdy

Cornell Gowdy played linebacker and defensive back for Morgan State. The Steelers signed Gowdy as an undrafted free agent in 1985. But he was released during training camp. The Dallas Cowboys signed him, and he appeared in three games before they released him in September 1986.

He circled back to the Steelers in 1987, but the season was interrupted by a player’s strike. He started three games as a replacement player and remained with the team following the settlement. In 1988, he started 14 games in place of the retired Donnie Shell. Gowdy scored a 45-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter that brought the Steelers within 19-13 of the Browns. Had they won that game, the Steelers would have had a Wild Card spot since they owned the tiebreaker with Seattle. But it was not to be. The Steelers released him just before the start of the 1989 season. His place at strong safety was taken over by rookie Carnell Lake.

Gowdy worked as a scout for the New Orleans Saints from 1997 to 2003. And for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2003 to 2009.

Bam Morris

The Steelers picked Byron “Bam” Morris in the third round pick of the 1994 draft. In the 1995 playoffs, he scored four touchdowns, including one in the Super Bowl loss to the Dallas Cowboys (that matches the four-career playoff touchdowns by Le’Veon Bell). He packed 244 pounds on a six-foot frame.

Unfortunately, he was arrested for possessing four kilos of marijuana and a gram of cocaine. The Steelers cut him after his second season, and the Baltimore Ravens signed him as a free agent. The fear of his unavailability led the Steelers to make a draft-day trade for another beefy running back…Jerome Bettis.

Rich Tylski

Pittsburgh signed Rick Tylski as a free agent after he played four seasons with Jacksonville at right guard. Bill Cowher intended to use Tylski to replace Brandan Stai. He started all 16 games in 2000. Then he started the first nine games of the 2001 season before a high ankle sprain and rib injury forced him out of the starting line-up. The Steelers released him after the season, and he soon retired from football after trying to return to New England.

Unfortunately, Tylski and his wife turned out to be abusive parents. A court ordered the Tylski’s to pay their adopted daughter $1.25 million in 2010, and she was placed with another family after it was determined she suffered multiple fractures over several years.

Jaylen Samuels

Jaylen Samuels played multiple positions at North Carolina State, including running back, tight end, and wide receiver. He is currently the Wolf Pack’s third all-time reception leader with 202 ahead of receivers like Torry Holt and Jerricho Cotchery. The Steelers selected Samuels in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Mainly a backup to James Conner, Jaylen appeared in 42 games with eight starts from 2018 to 2020. He gained 459 rushing yards and a touchdown. Plus added 550 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. His career highlight was starting for an injured James Conner in his rookie year. He gained 142 yards on 19 carries and added another 30 yards on two receptions in a 17-10 win over the Patriots.

The Steelers released him in October 2021 without appearing in a game. The Steelers moved on with Najee Harris and Benny Snell as his primary backup. Samuels made a brief appearance with the Houston Texans in 2021. Most recently, the San Antonio Brahmas selected Samuels in the January 2024 UFL dispersal draft as the USFL and XFL consolidated operations.

Zack Valentine

Zack Valentine played defensive end at East Carolina. A thumbnail description of the Steelers’ 1979 second-round draft choice said he mainly was in a “stand-up position in a five-man front. Has outstanding range, mobility, and pursuit, according to Steelers Scouts.”

An early example of the Steelers converting a college defensive lineman into an NFL linebacker. Unfortunately, Valentine competed with a room stacked with young and old linebacker talent, including Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Robin Cole, Loren Toews, David Little, and Bryan Hinkle. He mainly played special teams in 48 games with the Steelers. In 1981, he dived into piles to recover two fumbles to prevent turnovers. The Steelers traded Valentine to Baltimore following the 1981 season, but he was cut. He played one final season in Philadelphia.

Charles Davenport

The Steelers selected Charles Davenport in the fourth round of the 1992 NFL draft out of North Carolina State. In college, he played both quarterback and wide receiver. But was considered a possession receiver. Davenport played for Pittsburgh from 1992 to 1994. He had 13 receptions for 187 yards, averaging 14.4 yards a catch.

But his biggest play was on special teams. In his rookie season, the 8-3 Steelers played the 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals in late November. The Bengals attempted a fake punt on their first possession, but the upback mishandled the ball. And Charles Davenport scooped the ball up and ran for a 34-yard touchdown. The Steelers went on to sack David Klingler 10 times en route to a 21-9 win. Pittsburgh lost Davenport when Jacksonville selected him in the expansion draft. But he never played another down in the NFL.

Davenport ended up back in North Carolina and got into high school refereeing. This year, he was officiating the 3A North Carolina high school playoff games.

Johnny Clement

Johnny Clement came to the Steelers in 1946. The legendary Jock Sutherland envisioned him replacing Bullet Bill Dudley, who was traded away after a dispute between the Steeler’s best offensive weapon and the head coach. Clement led the Steelers into their first-ever playoff game against Philadelphia in 1947. But he left the team after a pay dispute following the 1948 season. Read more about Johnny Zero in a separate Steelers Depot article.

Kent Nix

The Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Kent Nix as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Christian University. He spent the 1966 season on the Packers Taxi Squad. He was dealt to Pittsburgh, where Nix played from 1967 to 1969. He started 12 of 25 games played for the Steelers, throwing 14 touchdown passes. But added 33 interceptions. Mainly a backup, his most productive season in 1967 subbing for an injured Bill Nelsen and starting nine games.

But the Steelers acquired a series of quarterbacks like Dick Shiner in 1968, drafted Terry Hanratty in 1969, and drafted Terry Bradshaw in 1970 to be the starters. Nix was on the team through training camp in 1970. But Chuck Noll traded him to the Minnesota Vikings for a draft pick just before the 1970 regular season. He was one among many Steelers from Chuck Noll’s first year that did not make the cut into what would become the Steelers decade.

Nix would remain in the NFL until 1972, finishing up his career with the Houston Oilers.

Do you remember these players? If you have an interesting anecdote about any of them, please give us your story in the comment section.

NEWCOMERS TO THE TOP 500

Here are the new additions to the list:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
Miles Killebrew DB 2021-23 631 299
Kenny Pickett QB 2022-23 562 327
Mason Rudolph QB 2019-23 507 350
George Pickens WR 2022-23 740 382
Mason Cole C 2022-23 692 433
Larry Ogunjobi DT 2022-23 707 434
James Daniels OL 2022-23 692 452
Montravius Adams DT 2021-23 607 455
Pressley Harvin III P 2021-23 620 493

All of the nine ascending players were on the Steelers 2023 roster. Pittsburgh drafted three of the current players between 2021-2022. Mason Rudolph, drafted in 2019, reappears on the list after dropping off last year. Miles Killebrew, Mason Cole, Larry Ogunjobi, and James Daniels signed as free agents in 2021 and 2022. Montravius Adams signed from the Saints practice squad in 2021.

CONCLUSION

30 players played a regular season game in Steelers uniforms for the first time in 2023. There are now 1,631 players who have worn the Black and Gold in at least one regular season game since the team entered the league in 1933.

Some rankings, such as Miles Killebrew ahead of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, due to his honors this season, will correct over time. Players advance and fall at varied rates each season.

Many of you may dispute where I rank different players. That’s okay by me. I use a matrix, so once the numbers crunch, players end up where they do. I wish some of my favorite players ranked higher. Conversely, there are some jagoffs that I wish came in lower on the rankings. It is what it is. Here we go.

The full list of Top 500 Steelers is just below your music selection.

The Top 500 Steelers (2023 Edition):

2023 Rank Change First Last Position Years Hall of Fame or Hall of Honor
1 Joe Greene* DL 1969-81 Both
2 Terry Bradshaw* QB 1970-83 Both
3 Jack Lambert* LB 1974-84 Both
4 Rod Woodson* DB/KR 1987-96 Both
5 Mike Webster* C 1974-88 Both
6 +2 Ben Roethlisberger QB 2004-21
7 -1 Franco Harris* RB 1972-83 Both
8 -1 Mel Blount* DB 1970-83 Both
9 Troy Polamalu* S 2003-14 Both
10 Jack Ham* LB 1971-82 Both
11 +1 Hines Ward! WR 1998-11 HoH
12 -1 Dermontti Dawson* C 1988-00 Both
13 Donnie Shell* S 1974-87 Both
14 Antonio Brown WR 2010-18
15 Alan Faneca* G 1998-07 Both
16 -2 James Harrison! LB 2002-17 HoH
17 John Stallworth* WR 1974-87 Both
18 -2 Ernie Stautner* DL 1950-63 Both
19 Jerome Bettis* RB 1996-05 Both
20 +6 TJ Watt LB 2017-23
21 -1 Andy Russell! LB 1963-76 HoH
22 -1 LC Greenwood! DE 1969-81 HoH
23 -1 Greg Lloyd! LB 1988-97 HoH
24 Cam Heyward DE 2011-23
25 -2 Lynn Swann* WR 1974-82 Both
26 -1 Jack Butler* DB 1951-59 Both
27 Carnell Lake! DB 1989-98 HoH
28 Casey Hampton NT 2001-12
29 James Farrior! LB 2002-11 HoH
30 Heath Miller TE 2005-15
31 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010-20
32 Levon Kirkland LB 1992-00
33 +8 Aaron Smith! DE 1999-11 HoH
34 -1 Jason Gildon LB 1994-03
35 Joey Porter LB 1999-06
36 -2 Tunch Ilkin! OT 1980-92 HoH
37 -1 Jon Kolb! OT 1969-81 HoH
38 -1 Louie Lipps! WR 1984-91 HoH
39 -1 Larry Brown! OT 1971-84 HoH
40 -1 Dave DeCastro G 2012-20
41 +7 Ray Mansfield! C 1964-76 HoH
42 -2 David Little LB 1981-92
43 -1 Elbie Nickel! TE 1947-57 HoH
44 -1 Le’Veon Bell RB 2013-17
45 Mike Wagner! S 1971-80 HoH
46 -2 Dwight White! DE 1971-80 HoH
47 -1 Gary Anderson K 1982-94
48 -1 Bryan Hinkle LB 1982-93
49 Sam Davis G 1967-79
50 Ike Taylor DB 2003-14
51 Lawrence Timmons LB 2007-15
52 Kordell Stewart QB 1995-02
53 Dwayne Woodruff DB 1979-90
54 -2 Brett Keisel DE 2002-14
55 -1 Rocky Bleier! RB 1968-80
56 -1 John Henry Johnson* RB 1960-65 Both
57 Robin Cole LB 1977-87
58 Ray Mathews B 1951-59
59 Ramon Foster G 2009-19
60 Dale Dodrill MG 1951-59
61 +8 Minkah Fitzpatrick S 2019-23
62 -1 Bill Dudley* B 1942-46 Both
63 -1 Dick Hoak! RB 1961-70
64 -1 Larry Foote LB 2002-13
65 -1 Deshea Townsend DB 1998-09
66 -1 Bobby Layne* QB 1958-62 Both
67 -1 John Jackson OT 1988-97
68 +9 Moon Mullins! OL 1971-79 HoH
69 -1 Gary Dunn DL 1977-87
70 -3 Ben McGee E 1964-72
71 -1 Glen Edwards DB 1971-77
72 -1 William Gay DB 2007-17
73 -1 Willie Parker RB 2004-09
74 -1 John Reger LB 1955-63
75 -1 Mike Merriweather LB 1982-87
76 -2 Kevin Greene* LB 1993-95 Both
77 -2 Loren Toews LB 1973-83
78 +6 Neil O’Donnell QB 1990-95
79 -1 Bill McPeak E 1949-57
80 -1 Darren Perry S 1992-98
81 -1 JT Thomas DB 1973-81
82 -1 Marvel Smith OT 2000-08
83 -1 Ryan Clark S 2006-13
84 -1 Joel Steed NT 1992-99
85 Craig Wolfley OL 1980-89
86 Jeff Hartings C 2001-06
87 Roy Jefferson WR 1965-69
88 Barry Foster RB 1990-94
89 +4 LaMarr Woodley LB 2007-13
90 -1 Max Starks T 2004-12
91 -1 Gerald Williams DL 1986-94
92 -1 Keith Willis DE 1982-91
93 -1 Mike Sandusky G 1957-65
94 +4 Jerry Shipkey LB/FB/DB 1948-52
95 -1 Joe Krupa OT 1956-64
96 +1 George Tarasovic E 1952-63
97 -2 Clendon Thomas B 1962-68
98 -2 Bennie Cunningham TE 1976-85
99 Frank Pollard RB 1980-88
100 +2 Buddy Dial! E 1959-63
101 -1 Alejandro Villanueva OT 2015-20
102 -1 Ray Pinney OL 1976-87
103 Justin Strzelczyk OL 1990-99
104 Juju Smith-Schuster WR 2017-21
105 Jim Finks QB 1949-55
106 Mark Bruener TE 1995-03
107 Merrill Hoge RB 1987-93
108 Kevin Henry DE 1993-00
109 Vince Williams LB 2013-20
110 Greg Warren LS 2005-16
111 Frank Varrichione T 1955-60
112 +34 Diontae Johnson WR 2019-23
113 -1 Bruce Van Dyke G 1967-73
114 -1 Chad Scott DB 1997-04
115 -1 Lee Flowers DB 1995-02
116 -1 Dewayne Washington DB 1998-03
117 -1 Fran Rogel B 1950-57
118 -1 Kimo von Oelhoffen DL 2000-05
119 +2 Chuck Hinton DT 1964-71
120 -2 Terry Long G 1984-91
121 -1 Santonio Holmes WR 2006-09
122 +20 Chris Boswell K 2015-23
123 -3 Brady Keys DB/KR 1961-67
124 -2 Dwight Stone WR 1987-94
125 -2 Charley Bradshaw T 1961-66
126 -7 Bobby Walden P 1968-77
127 -3 Lynn Chandnois B 1950-56
128 -3 Ron Shanklin WR 1970-74
129 -2 Roy Gerela K 1971-78
130 -2 Marcus Gilbert OT 2011-18
131 -2 Clark Haggans LB 2000-07
132 -2 Bill Walsh C 1949-55
133 -2 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014-20
134 -2 Steve Furness DL 1972-80
135 -2 Armand Niccolai T/K 1934-42
136 -2 Plaxico Burress WR 2000-13
137 Bubby Brister QB 1986-92
138 -3 John Fuqua RB 1970-76
139 -3 Ron Johnson DB 1978-84
140 -2 Jerame Tuman TE 1999-06
141 -2 Jeff Reed K 2002-10
142 -2 Dan James T 1960-66
143 -1 John Banaszak DL 1975-81
144 -1 Dan Kreider FB 2000-07
145 -4 Yancy Thigpen WR 1992-97
146 -1 Walter Abercrombie RB 1982-87
147 Randy Grossman TE 1974-81
148 Bud Dupree LB 2015-20
149 Chris Hoke DL 2001-11
150 Mark Malone QB 1980-87
151 Jerry Olsavsky LB 1989-97
152 Kendall Simmons G 2002-08
153 Ernie Holmes DL 1972-77
154 Earl Holmes LB 1996-01
155 Chuck Cherundolo C/LB 1941-48
156 Chad Brown LB 1993-06
157 Mike Wallace WR 2009-12
158 Jim Clack OL 1971-77
159 Gary Ballman B 1962-66
160 -1 Marv Woodson B 1964-69
161 -1 Tom Tracy B 1958-63
162 Blood McNally* B 1934-39 Both
163 Joe Haden DB 2017-21
164 Lloyd Voss DL 1966-71
165 +10 Dirt Winston LB 1977-86
166 -1 Antwan Randle El WR 2002-10
167 +4 Mike Tomczak QB 1993-99
168 -1 Eric Green TE 1990-94
169 -1 Willie Daniel B 1961-66
170 -3 Hardy Nickerson LB 1987-92
171 George Hughes G 1950-54
172 -2 Rashard Mendenhall RB 2008-12
173 Paul Martha B 1964-69
174 -2 John Nisby G 1957-61
175 -1 DJ Johnson DB 1989-93
176 -1 Willie Williams DB 1993-05
177 -3 Charles Johnson WR 1994-98
178 Josh Miller P 1996-03
179 +1 Bryant McFadden DB 2005-11
180 -1 Matt Spaeth TE 2007-15
181 -4 Thomas Everett S 1987-91
182 Terrell Edmunds S 2018-22
183 Calvin Sweeney WR 1980-87
184 -3 Frank Lewis WR 1971-77
185 -1 Willie Colon OT 2006-12
186 Bill Sortet E 1933-40
187 Chris Kemoeatu G 2006-11
188 -1 Myron Pottios LB 1961-65
189 -1 Ernie Mills WR 1991-96
190 Ted Petersen OL 1977-87
191 +39 Chuks Okorafor OL 2018-23
192 +96 Najee Harris RB 2021-23
193 -2 John Perko G 1937-47
194 -2 Preston Pearson RB 1970-74
195 -2 Brendan Stai G 1995-99
196 -2 Steve Courson G 1978-83
197 -1 Tyrone Carter S 2004-09
198 -2 John Brown T 1967-71
199 -2 Tom Beasley DL 1978-83
200 Donald Evans DE 1990-93
201 -3 Evander Hood DE 2009-13
202 -1 John Baker E 1963-67
203 -4 Brent Alexander S 2000-03
204 -2 Joe Geri TB/HB 1949-51
205 +18 Tommy Maddox QB 2001-05
205 +118 Alex Highsmith LB 2020-23
207 -3 Ted Doyle T 1938-45
208 -5 Keith Gary DE 1983-88
209 -4 Louie Michaels K/DE 1961-63
210 -4 Ryan Shazier LB 2014-17
211 -4 Javon Hargrave DL 2016-19
212 -3 Wayne Gandy T 1999-02
213 -5 Cameron Sutton DB 2017-22
214 -2 Frank Sinkovitz C 1947-52
215 -4 Larry Griffin DB 1987-93
216 -6 Edmund Nelson DL 1982-87
217 -4 Ed Brown QB 1962-65
218 -4 Sidney Thornton RB 1977-82
219 -4 Travis Kirschke DE 2004-09
220 -4 Buzz Nutter C 1961-64
221 -4 Val Jansante E 1946-51
222 -4 Charles Seabright QB 1946-50
223 -1 Myron Bell S 1994-01
224 -5 Jon Witman FB 1996-01
225 -5 Trai Essex T 2005-11
226 +13 Jim Bradshaw DB 1963-67
227 -6 Mike Mitchell S 2014-17
228 -4 Steve McLendon NT 2010-15
229 -2 Darrell Hogan G 1949-53
230 -2 Robert Golden S 2012-17
231 -6 Weegie Thompson WR 1984-89
232 -6 John Goodman DL 1981-85
233 -2 Will Allen S 2010-15
234 -5 James Conner RB 2017-20
235 -2 Dean Derby B 1957-61
236 -4 Jim Smith WR 1977-82
237 -2 Craig Colquitt P 1978-84
238 -4 John Hilton E 1965-69
239 -3 Kendrell Bell LB 2001-04
240 -3 Jason Worilds LB 2010-14
241 -3 Tyson Alualu DE 2017-22
242 -1 Devin Bush LB 2019-22
243 -3 Leon Searcy OT 1992-95
244 -1 Jordan Berry P 2015-20
245 -1 Jack Wiley T 1946-50
246 -4 Sean Davis DB 2016-20
247 -2 Preston Carpenter E 1960-63
248 -2 Frank Wydo T 1947-51
249 -2 John Schweder G 1951-55
250 -1 Byron Gentry G 1937-39
251 -3 John Rowser DB 1970-73
252 -2 Carlton Haselrig G 1990-93
253 -2 Charlie Mehelich E 1946-51
254 +1 Mike Logan S 2001-06
255 -3 Ed Beatty C 1957-61
256 -3 Duvall Love G 1992-94
257 -3 Oliver Ross OL 2000-04
258 -1 Rick Woods DB 1982-86
259 -3 Henry Davis LB 1970-73
260 -2 Bob Davis E/DE 1946-50
261 -2 Tony Bova E 1942-47
262 -1 Shaun Suisham K 2010-14
263 -3 Ray Lemek G 1962-65
264 -2 Jerrol Williams LB 1989-92
265 -1 Chris Oldham DB 1995-99
266 -3 Mike Schneck LS 1999-04
267 -3 Ken Kortas T 1965-68
268 -3 Brian Blankenship G 1987-91
269 -2 Jack McClairen E 1955-60
270 Lou Ferry T 1952-55
271 -3 Dick Haley B 1961-64
272 -3 Gordon Gravelle OT 1972-76
273 -2 Orpheus Roye DE 1996-08
274 -2 Chris Hope S 2002-05
275 -2 Larry Gagner G 1966-69
276 -2 David Johnson TE 2009-16
277 Bobby Schmitz LB 1961-66
278 -2 Artie Burns DB 2016-19
279 -4 Terry Hanratty QB 1969-75
280 Charlie Batch QB 2002-12
281 -3 Amos Zereoue RB 1999-03
282 -3 JR Wilburn WR 1966-70
283 -1 Delton Hall DB 1987-91
284 -3 Eric Williams S 1983-86
285 -2 Chukky Okobi OL 2001-06
286 -1 Kenny Davidson DE 1990-93
287 -1 Harvey Clayton DB 1983-86
288 -4 Matt Feiler OL 2016-20
289 -2 Aaron Jones DE/LB 1988-92
290 +1 Andre Hastings WR 1993-96
291 -1 Brentson Buckner DE 1994-96
292 -3 Jimmy Orr E 1958-60
293 +1 Howard Hartley B 1949-52
294 -1 Dick Alban E 1956-59
295 +131 Dan Moore OT 2021-23
296 -4 Vance McDonald TE 2017-20
297 -1 Norm Johnson K 1995-98
298 -3 Anthony Chickillo LB 2015-19
299 +332 Miles Killebrew LB 2021-23
300 -1 Ron Stehouwer B 1960-64
301 -3 Bill Nelsen QB 1963-67
302 -5 Cliff Stoudt QB 1977-83
303 -3 Jesse James TE 2015-18
304 -3 Jarvis Jones LB 2013-16
305 -3 Bob Gaona T 1953-56
306 -3 Cortez Allen DB 2011-15
307 -3 John Campbell LB 1965-69
308 -3 Bob Hohn B 1965-69
309 -2 Carlos Emmons LB 1996-99
310 -4 Daniel McCullers NT 2014-19
311 -4 Will Wolford G/T 1996-98
312 -4 Deon Figures DB 1993-96
313 -4 Doug Legursky C 2009-15
314 -4 Courtney Hawkins WR 1997-00
315 -3 Arthur Moats LB 2014-17
316 -3 Mike Clark K 1964-67
317 -3 Gary Glick DB/HB 1956-59
318 -4 Bill Saul LB 1964-68
319 -4 Roosevelt Nix FB 2015-19
320 -4 Kelvin Beachum T 2012-15
321 -4 Warren Williams RB 1988-92
322 -4 Earnest Jackson RB 1986-88
323 -2 Fred McAfee RB 1994-98
324 -2 Harry Newsome P 1985-89
325 -6 Darrius Heyward-Bey WR 2014-18
326 -3 B.J. Finney C/G 2016-21
327 +235 Kenny Pickett QB 2022-23
328 -2 Mike Hilton DB 2017-20
329 -4 James Washington WR 2018-21
330 -3 Clint Kriewaldt LB 2003-07
331 -2 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010-13
332 -4 John Rienstra G 1986-90
333 -3 Verron Haynes RB 2002-07
334 -3 Robert Spillane LB 2019-22
335 -3 John Fiala LB 1998-02
336 -3 Greg Hawthorne RB 1979-83
337 -1 Carl Samuelson T 1948-51
338 -3 Will Blackwell WR 1997-01
339 -5 Tim Lester FB 195-98
340 -1 Bob Kohrs LB 1981-85
341 -3 Theo Bell WR 1976-80
342 -5 Elbie Schultz OL 1941-44
343 -1 Chase Claypool WR 2020-22
344 -4 Donta Jones LB 1995-98
345 -4 Roger Duffy C/G 1998-01
346 Larry Anderson KR 1978-81
347 -4 Red Moore G 1947-49
348 -4 Will Johnson FB 2012-15
349 -4 Preston Gothard TE 1985-88
350 +157 Mason Rudolph QB 2019-23
351 -4 Markus Wheaton WR 2013-16
352 -4 George Kakasic G 1936-39
353 -3 Chuck Beatty DB 1969-72
354 -3 Lee Calland DB 1969-72
355 -6 Mike Haggerty G 1967-70
356 -4 Sam Washington DB 1982-85
357 -4 Matt Cushing TE 2000-04
358 -3 George Hays E 1950-52
359 -5 Ray May LB 1967-69
360 +128 Pat Freiermuth TE 2021-23
361 -9 Nick Eason DE 2007-10
362 -6 John Woudenberg T 1940-42
363 -6 Antwon Blake DB 2013-15
364 -6 Walt Kichefski E 1940-42
365 -5 Anthony Madison DB 2006-11
366 -5 Gene Lipscomb DL 1961-62
367 -5 Keydrick Vincent G 2001-04
368 -5 Isaac Redman RB 2009-13
369 -5 Ryan Mundy S 2009-12
370 -5 Mewelde Moore RB 2008-11
371 -5 Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala RB 1998-02
372 -5 Chidi Iwuoma DB 2002-06
373 -4 Gregg Carr LB 1985-88
374 -6 Silvio Zaninelli B 1934-37
375 +105 James Pierre DB 2020-23
376 -6 Nate Washington WR 2005-08
377 -6 Tim Worley RB 1989-93
378 -6 Tyrone Stowe LB 1987-90
379 -4 Daniel Sepulveda P 2007-11
380 -7 Benny Snell Jr RB 2019-22
381 -7 Kendrick Clancy NT 2000-04
382 +358 George Pickens WR 2022-23
383 -7 George Platukis E 1938-41
384 -7 Keenan Lewis DB 2009-12
385 +3 Martavis Bryant WR 2014-17
386 -18 Mike Mularkey TE 1989-91
387 -8 Jerry Nuzum HB/FB 1948-51
388 -8 Jimmy Allen DB 1974-77
389 -8 Johnny Gildea QB 1935-37
390 -8 Ed Bradley LB 1972-75
391 -8 Kendall Gammon LS 1992-95
392 -8 Joe Coomer T 1941-46
393 -8 Earl Gros FB 1967-69
394 -8 Jordan Dangerfield S 2016/20
395 +1 Keyaron Fox LB 2008-10
396 -7 Joe Lewis DL 1958-60
397 -10 Tim Johnson DE/DL 1987-89
398 -8 Ed Karpowich T 1936-40
399 -8 Tyler Matakevich LB 2016-19
400 -7 Richard Shelton DB 1990-93
401 -6 Troy Edwards WR 1999-01
402 -10 Kevin Dotson OL 2020-22
403 -9 Brian Stenger LB 1969-72
404 -6 Kris Brown K 1999-01
405 -8 Rodney Bailey DE 2001-06
406 -6 L.J. Fort LB 2015-18
407 -8 Cody Wallace G 2013-15
408 -7 Oliver Gibson DL 1995-98
409 -7 Kameron Canaday LS 2017-20
410 -7 John McMakin TE 1972-74
411 -7 Adrian Cooper TE 1991-93
412 -7 Jeff Graham WR 1991-93
413 -7 Zach Gentry TE 2019-22
414 -7 Chris Hubbard OL 2014-17
415 -7 Cedrick Wilson WR 2005-07
416 -7 Marcus Allen S 2018-22
417 -7 Marv Matuszak LB 1953-56
418 -1 Bull Karcis FB 1936-38
419 -7 Jonathan Hayes TE 1994-96
420 -7 Sean Spence LB 2012-17
421 -5 Cannonball Butler B 1965-67
422 -8 Justin Hartwig C 2008-09
423 -8 Willie McClung T/DL 1955-57
424 -6 Johnny Sample B 1961-62
425 -8 Tony Compagno B 1946-48
426 -4 Pat Brady P 1952-54
427 -8 Dave Smith WR 1970-72
428 -8 Jerry Hillebrand LB 1968-70
429 -8 Dick Campbell LB 1958-60
430 -7 Hank Poteat DB 2000-02
431 -7 Gary Jones DB 1990-94
432 -7 Ralph Wenzel G 1966-70
433 +259 Mason Cole OL 2022-23
434 +273 Larry Ogunjobi DT 2022-23
435 -8 Mike Adams OT 2012-14
436 -8 Red Mack B 1961-65
437 -7 Ariel Solomon C 1991-95
438 -9 Dick Shiner QB 1968-69
439 -8 Billy Ray Smith DL 1958-60
440 -8 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010-13
441 -8 Ray Seals DE 1994-95
442 -8 Nolan Harrison DE 1997-99
443 -8 Anthony Smith DB 2006-08
444 -8 Xavier Grimble TE 2016-18
445 -8 Emil Boures C/G 1982-85
446 -8 Rich Erenberg RB 1984-86
447 -5 Lupe Sanchez DB 1986-88
448 -9 Chris Wormley DL 2020-22
449 -9 Reggie Harrison RB 1974-77
450 -9 Dick Flanagan LB/OL 1953-55
451 -8 Erric Pegram RB 1995-96
452 +240 James Daniels OL 2022-23
453 -9 Andre Frazier LB 2005-09
454 -7 Lou Tepe C/LB 1953-55
455 +152 Montravius Adams DT 2021-23
456 -11 Mike Vrabel LB 1997-00
457 -11 Mike Henry LB 1959-61
458 -10 Jim Sweeney OL 1996-99
459 -10 Shamarko Thomas S 2013-16
460 -10 Whizzer White TB/HB 1938 –
461 -5 Bill Davidson B/E 1937-39
462 -8 Willie Asbury FB 1966-68
463 -12 Leroy Thompson RB 1991-93
464 -12 Sandy Sandberg T 1935-37
465 -12 George Sulima E/DL 1952-54
466 -11 Rod Breedlove LB 1965-67
467 -10 Leo Elter RB 1953-59
468 -10 Lee Mays WR 2002-06
469 -10 Bobby Shaw WR 1999-01
470 -10 Mike Basrak C 1937-38
471 -8 Steve Davis RB 1972-74
472 -11 Tom Ricketts OL 1989-91
473 -11 John Powers TE 1962-65
474 -10 Chris Gardocki P 2004-06
475 -10 Steven Nelson CB 2019-20
476 -10 John Burrell WR 1962-64
477 -10 Warren Heller E 1934-36
478 -10 Lorenzo Freeman DL 1987-90
479 -10 Marv Kellum LB 1974-76
480 -10 Jason Simmons DB 1998-01
481 -9 Earl Morrall QB 1957-58
482 -11 Dick Riffle B 1941-42
483 -9 Derek Watt FB 2020-22
484 -8 Mark Royals P 1992-94
485 -12 Ross Cockrell DB 2015-16
486 -11 Warren Bankston RB 1969-72
487 -10 Stu Smith QB 1937-38
488 -10 Bob Adams TE 1969-71
489 -10 Sid Watson HB 1955-57
490 -8 Bob O’Neil DL 1956-57
491 -10 J.C. Hassenauer C 2019-22
492 -9 Jerricho Cotchery WR 2011-13
493 +127 Pressley Harvin III P 2021-23
494 -10 LT Walton DL 2015-18
495 -10 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010-13
496 -10 Rick Moser RB 1978-82
497 -7 Richie McCabe DB 1955-58
498 -11 Eli Rogers WR 2016-18
499 -10 Jack Sanders G 1940-42
500 -9 Richard Huntley RB 1998-00

 

