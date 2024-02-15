NFL.com 2023 QB Rankings Place Mason Rudolph Above Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers featured three starting quarterbacks during the 2023 season. QB Kenny Pickett came into the season as the unquestioned starter but got injured in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. Initially that made way for QB Mitch Trubisky to fill in for two-and-a-half games as the primary backup before a losing streak and poor play by Trubisky forced Mike Tomlin to turn to Mason Rudolph to end the season. In a 2023 season QB index ranking all 66 quarterbacks who started a game by Nick Shook on NFL.com, Rudolph—not Pickett—was the highest-ranked QB on the Steelers.

None of the three placed particularly high on the list with Rudolph’s 28th ranking being the highest of the three. Here is what Shook wrote about Rudolph:

“Steelers fans are probably still wondering why it took their team so long to turn to Rudolph in 2023…He was so impressive, Mike Tomlin made sure to note that he wants Rudolph — who is headed for free agency — back in 2024 when he can serve as both insurance for Kenny Pickett and as legitimate competition to push the younger signal-caller.”

Rudolph finished the regular season with 55 completions on 74 attempts for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He helped the Steelers score 30 or more points in back-to-back games during a crucial stretch at the end of the season to help the Steelers qualify for the playoffs. In the playoffs, Rudolph was slightly less efficient with 22 completions on 39 attempts for two touchdowns and an interception.

He enters free agency in a month from now with the ability to negotiate with any interested parties. A recent report indicated that he may be looking for a fresh start, but the Steelers’ leadership sound interested in continuing to do business with him.

Pickett finished slightly lower on the list at 35th, four spots behind former Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs. Here is what Shook wrote:

“This was not how the Steelers envisioned 2023 going for their promising young quarterback. Matt Canada was fired after the offense’s dreadful start to the season, but even after that, Mike Tomlin’s decision to proceed with Mason Rudolph over a healthy Pickett sure was discouraging, if not damning.”

Pickett finished his rookie season on a high note, winning seven of the last nine games following the bye week and showing some good traits in the process. He rode that high into the preseason where he had a solid performance but did very little from that point forward to suggest he could be the franchise quarterback of the future in Pittsburgh.

He finished the season with 12 starts and completed 201 passes on 324 attempts for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He continued his ways of winning close games in the fourth quarter but failed to take the next step in his scoring production. He underwent tightrope surgery to speed up the healing process on his high-ankle sprain in December, but Rudolph had already run away with the starting job by the time he was healthy enough to play again.

Trubisky was ranked at 47th on the list and recently parted ways with the Steelers.

For now, Pickett is the only quarterback under contract for the 2024 season. The Steelers seem to want to make something work with Rudolph, but it remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual. Regardless, Art Rooney II and Tomlin seem to be in line with Pickett getting another chance to begin the season as a starter but with competition to challenge him. This time under the first new offensive system of his career with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

To be fair to Pickett, his best game of the season was the first game after Canada was fired. Smith turned around the career of QB Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, and the Steelers are hoping he can do the same with Pickett.