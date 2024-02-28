Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,091)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,091 on this Wednesday afternoon, I wonder why Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward has received so much criticism this offseason from fans itching to move on from him.
