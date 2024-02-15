Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,078)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,078 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about how the Pittsburgh Steelers need to add some talented youth to their defensive line and how the 2024 NFL Draft class seems to be shaping up at that position group.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1078)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2589732742
6bc9mw6n