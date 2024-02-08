Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,071)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,071 on this Thursday afternoon, I discuss why Georgia OT Amarius Mims is emerging as a 2024 draft pick who seems to be consistently paired with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the early portion of the offseason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1071)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7216616659
6bc9mw6n