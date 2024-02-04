Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,067)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,067 on this Sunday afternoon, I talk about why new OC Arthur Smith should easily be able to work under Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, despite just getting fired as a head coach.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1067)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9807020313
6bc9mw6n