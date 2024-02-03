Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,066)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,066 on this Saturday afternoon, I look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coaching staff and talk about the importance of continuity among position coaches.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1066)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8488839772
6bc9mw6n