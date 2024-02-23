‘He Made Sweet Tea With No Sugar With Ryan Tannehill’: B Mac Trusts Arthur Smith With Steelers’ QB Conundrum

The Pittsburgh Steelers hitched their wagon to Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator this offseason, and everyone knows his top priority. He has to figure out the quarterback position, one way or another. We don’t know exactly how much influence they intend for him to express, but it’s likely to be not insignificant.

Fired after three seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Smith earned his reputation in Tennessee. In two years as the Titans’ offensive coordinator, his units put up impressive numbers. Once considered a first-round bust, QB Ryan Tannehill salvaged his career under Smith’s tutelage. And that’s the factor that seems to trigger the most positive reactions.

“[Smith] made sweet tea with no sugar with Ryan Tannehill, and that tea was tasting good. And he ain’t have no sugar”, Bryant McFadden said on his All Things Covered podcast, expressing his faith in Smith’s ability to evaluate the quarterback position and get the most out of it.

“If he can do that with Ryan Tannehill, you have to be optimistic about what he could do with whoever it is”, McFadden continued. “Especially if he co-signs and he signs off and says, ‘I want to work with that guy. That’s my quarterback’. He has to have an eye for quarterback talent with his experience as a play caller”.

Right now, the Steelers only have one quarterback under contract in Kenny Pickett. Entering his third season as a former first-round draft pick, the Steelers are already on record in wanting him challenged. And they want Mason Rudolph to be a part of that mix. Rudolph, however, is a pending unrestricted free agent, so they have to re-sign him first.

If they do not re-sign Rudolph, they are bound to bring in an outside veteran. Many believe that could end up being Tannehill himself, also due to hit free agency. Kirk Cousins is the biggest name on the open market at the position by far, but he is unlikely to end up in Pittsburgh. Others ranging from Gardner Minshew II to Joshua Dobbs come to mind as well.

While Smith talked about adapting his system to his players, he also has an opportunity to do the reverse. At least, he can try to land a quarterback to throw into the competition whom he believes can execute his system well. That is, of course, another reason why many assume Tannehill is a likely target, since he’s already done it.

But ultimately Smith can do little more than offer his input. He’s not responsible for deciding who the Steelers target in free agency, nor does he negotiate contracts. He can let Mike Tomlin know who he wants, but the chef doesn’t buy his own ingredients in this kitchen.