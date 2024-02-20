Further Details Emerge About Ravens WR Zay Flowers’ Domestic Violence Allegation

A couple of weeks ago, reports surfaced that Ravens WR Zay Flowers was being investigated as part of a domestic violence case. Today, further details emerged about this report via The Baltimore Banner.

Here is what the latest report stated:

“A woman showed up to the Acton Police Department in Massachusetts last month to report a ‘violent domestic incident’ involving an NFL player in Owings Mills. She told police that the suspect’s brother drew a gun, according to police records released Tuesday… She told officers it was a really bad ten minutes, but [she] hasn’t been scared since.”

The incident reportedly occurred on Jan. 16, just four days before the Ravens’ first playoff game in the divisional round.

Flowers just wrapped up his rookie season after being the Ravens’ 22nd overall pick in the 2023 draft. His play on the field was great as he quickly emerged as QB Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. He finished the year with 16 starts and caught 77 passes for 858 yards and six total touchdowns, including one on the ground.

Flowers only played against the Steelers in one of their two matchups in 2023, as an injury held him out of the final regular season game. He caught five passes for 73 yards in that first game.

He had a great run in the playoffs, too, but it ended on a sour note as he was called for a taunting penalty and later had a costly fumble near the goal line. The Ravens ultimately fell to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 17-10.

“She stated that she was physically assaulted, which left her with multiple bruises,” Acton Police wrote via The Baltimore Banner’s report.

The Ravens have taken a hard stance on domestic violence dating back to the Ray Rice incident in 2014. They have adopted a zero-tolerance policy, so it remains to be seen what that means for Zay Flowers at this time. The Ravens organization referred The Baltimore Banner to their previous statement made when the report initially surfaced two weeks ago: “We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time.”

Organizations often wait until legal matters and police investigations are concluded before any type of discipline or other measures are taken in these situations, so this will continue to be a developing story.