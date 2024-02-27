Fowler: Chiefs Willing To Tag And Trade CB L’Jarius Sneed

Though the Kansas City Chiefs seem intent on franchise tagging CB L’Jarius Sneed, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll begin the 2024 season with the team. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have informed Sneed’s camp they are willing to explore a tag-and-trade scenario if a long-term deal can’t be struck.

Per Fowler, Sneed is open to such an arrangement.

#Chiefs have informed L’Jarius Sneed they are prepared to use the franchise tag and are open to consummate a trade off it if no long-term deal is reached, per source. Sneed is agreeable to the scenario, giving him chance to talk with other teams while K.C. remains in play pic.twitter.com/JayTzcAW0Y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024

Earlier today, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the organization was likely to use the franchise tag to keep one of its top two pending free agents, either DT Chris Jones or Sneed. It sounds like if they can get a deal done with Jones, they’ll then use the tag on Sneed and proceed from there.

“I think that’s certainly something that is a possibility, given Chris Jones’ tag (price) is enormous,” Veach said via the Kansas City Star Tuesday. “So we’ll work through that, and as I mentioned, we’ll try to see if we can get both of these guys done (with a contract). But I think that’s something (tagging Sneed) that is a possibility.”

If he were to hit the open market, Sneed would become arguably the top cornerback available. The Chiefs’ calculation seems to be if they can’t lock him up to a long-term deal, they don’t want to lose him for only third-round compensatory value, which could be cancelled out by acquisitions the team makes during free agency. Tagging allows more time to work out a long-term deal and control over the player to move him in a potential trade scenario.

As Dave Bryan points out, there’s reason to pump the brakes. With the cornerback tag number coming in at $19.02 million, any team willing to trade for Sneed must have the cap space to initially absorb that tag number before – presumably – working out a long-term deal with him. While the Steelers could massage the salary cap to do so, it’s unlikely they will. And that doesn’t begin to consider the cost of capital to trade for L’Jarius Sneed, which would likely cost at least one Day 2 pick.

Sneed, 27, picked off two passes for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs in 2023. With Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson also likely to be tagged if not re-signed, and less likely be traded, it’s doubtful the top pending free agent corners make their way to Pittsburgh. Something you probably already knew.