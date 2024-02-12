Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg Retires

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OL Joe Haeg has announced he’s retiring after seven seasons in the NFL. Haeg made the announcement via social media Monday morning, one day after the Super Bowl and conclusion of the 2023 season.

“I am honored to announce my retirement from professional football,” the post in part reads. “No regrets. Nothing but love and appreciation for all of those who helped me along the way. I look forward to the future and can’t wait to see what life holds.

“Thank you.”

Haeg, turning 31 next month, spent the 2021 season with the Steelers after signing with them as a free agent in the offseason. He appeared in 12 games, making two starts, and logging 307 total snaps. Known for his versatility, he offered adequate play for Pittsburgh and veteran depth behind a then-young offensive line that featured multiple rookie starters. Haeg signed a two-year deal but was released heading into his second season with the team, cut in August 2022. Haeg lost out to veteran OT Trent Scott and the team’s acquisition of versatile OL Jesse Davis, traded to Pittsburgh in one of GM Omar Khan’s first deals.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Haeg spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He then signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, winning a Super Bowl with the team and was even targeted on an unsuccessful trick play in that game, missing out on a chance to catch a touchdown pass.

After spending the 2021 season in Pittsburgh, he stayed in the AFC North and signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. But he appeared in just one game, logging a lone offensive snap. Cleveland carried Haeg on its offseason roster until releasing him in early June. He did not appear in a game this season and will now move on with his life’s work. For his career, Haeg appeared in 80 games, making 40 starts, 35 of which came with the Colts.