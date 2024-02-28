Fittipaldo: ‘Willing To Bet’ Patrick Peterson Won’t Be On Steelers’ Roster In Two Weeks

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently salary cap compliant, a couple of roster deletions could still be on the way.

That includes veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, who will enter the 2024 season at the age of 34 and is set to count $9.775 million against the salary cap in the final year of his two-year deal he signed in free agency last offseason.

For the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, chances are strong that Peterson won’t make it to the third day of the new league year in mid-March as a Steeler since he’s due a $3 million roster bonus.

Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Wednesday, Fittipaldo stated that he’s “willing to bet” that Peterson won’t be on the roster in two weeks.

“I just look at the cap hit, $10 million. And I’m not reporting that…he can’t play outside cornerback anymore. …I could be wrong, but I’m willing to bet that in two weeks Patrick Peterson won’t be on this roster,” Fittipaldo said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan.

"I could be wrong, but I'm willing to bet that in two weeks Patrick Peterson won't be on (the #Steelers) roster." – @rayfitt1 — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) February 28, 2024

The fact that the Steelers could save $6,850,000 in cash and cap space by releasing Peterson is rather enticing, especially considering he can’t hold a true boundary cornerback role anymore in the NFL. He has $3,850,000 remaining in base salary with an additional $3,000,000 as a roster bonus.

That said, his versatility and leadership don’t exactly come cheap in today’s NFL, and he looked solid at times at the safety position last season when the Steelers moved him around to plug some holes due to injuries and Damontae Kazee’s suspension.

Fittipaldo’s stance differs greatly from that of The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, who stated in a recent reader mailbag that, “I’d put it at a conservative 100 percent chance he returns. Position flexibility, experience and leadership can cost money. They might have plans to move him to safety, which would be interesting.”

Peterson wants to play in 2024, and wants to be a Steeler, but during a recent appearance on his “All Things Covered” podcast with former Steelers’ cornerback Bryant McFadden, the eight-time Pro Bowler said the decision on whether he suits up in the Black and Gold in 2024 is up to the Steelers.

He even stated he’s willing to move around again in 2024 as he enjoyed it greatly last season. However, he also stated that he doesn’t want to be on the bench.

The Steelers are in a tough spot at the cornerback position with Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Chandon Sullivan set to hit free agency. Only Joey Porter Jr. is locked into a role moving forward at the position for the Black and Gold. Cutting Peterson loose and saving $6.5 million is a risk, especially with the lack of depth and uncertainty at the position.

Peterson might not be what he once was, but he provided good leadership last season, and that’s invaluable. Fittipaldo might be willing to bet Peterson will be off the roster in two weeks, but that seems like a bet that won’t turn out well for the long-time Steelers beat writer.