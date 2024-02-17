ESPN Analytics Analyst Believes Browns Should Trade For Justin Fields

Another “trade Justin Fields to the AFC North” post. But incredibly, this one isn’t about the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN analytics analyst Seth Walder believes the best team to acquire him is the Cleveland Browns. Seriously.

In an offseason predictions and wish list article, Walder attempted to make the case for the Browns, not the Steelers. to acquire Fields, in the one move he wants to see happen this offseason.

“The Browns trade for QB Justin Fields. This is a wild one, I know. But if I were the Browns, I would look at Deshaun Watson as mostly a sunk cost and try to upgrade at quarterback. With no first-round pick and so much money already heading Watson’s way, this would be tough to do. But trading a second or third-round pick for Fields (still on his rookie contract) is feasible, and I’d like to see Fields in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. The alternative is simply hoping that Watson improves and, if not, wasting another year of a talented roster.”

Mama Mia, that’s a spicy meatball of a take. There’s no question Deshaun Watson hasn’t given the return on investment two years in, missing most of 2022 due to suspension and most of 2023 with injury. But acquiring Fields would be a pointless move. With a fully guaranteed contract, Watson will be the team’s starter in 2024 and probably beyond. Trading for Fields would amount to an insurance policy, inadequate value for the Day Two pick it’ll take to acquire him. It’s fair to say Watson’s availability is hard to trust, but going after Fields isn’t the correct backup plan.

Walder is correct. They could afford Fields’ contract. But as Dave Bryan has laid out, any team who trades for Fields is practically obligated to pick up his 2025 fifth-year option, now fully guaranteed. That would mean an incredible amount of money tied up in the quarterback position. Watson’s 2025 cap charge currently sits at nearly $64 million, and though his contract could be restructured, it would be heavy can-kicking. By 2025, either Fields would be the league’s most expensive (and unhappy) backup, or the team would have to start him and find something to do with Watson.

Questioning Watson’s future is fair. Stressing the team’s need for quality depth is key, a team that started four quarterbacks in 2023. But the Browns going after Justin Fields makes little sense, something Walder essentially admits.

Fields’ true landing spot is unknown. Despite the Pittsburgh chatter, there’s little reporting to indicate the Steelers would actually be interested. As an Atlanta native, going to the Falcons makes more sense. It’s even possible, though less likely, that Fields stays in Chicago, at least through the summer. But whether it’s Cleveland, Pittsburgh, or somewhere else, Fields will be one of the NFL’s biggest stories until the Bears decide what to do with him.