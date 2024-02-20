Dulac ‘Wouldn’t Be Shocked’ If Steelers Went After Justin Fields

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac told Rich Eisen yesterday that he “wouldn’t be shocked” if the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields this offseason. He continues to argue that they remain committed to QB Kenny Pickett for another season, however. He did add that Pittsburgh pursuing Fields may not be shocking but at least mildly surprising.

I personally would find it to be more than mildly surprising, and disappointing, but then again, my opinion doesn’t matter. For the sake of elaboration, though, I don’t see Fields as a franchise-quality quarterback. Accordingly, if you commit to him, you’re only delaying the search for the solution. You almost have to pick up his fifth-year option if you trade for him. Then you lock yourself in for at least the next two years. But anyway…

Dulac’s duality stems from his familiarity with the Steelers’ view of Fields when he came out of college. “I was told this by a coach, [they would take Justin Fields] over any other player”, he said on the Rich Eisen Show. The coach added, ‘I’m just telling you, if Justin Fields is on the board, they’re going to take him’. The point of that is, that’s how much they really like Justin Fields”.

Everybody and their mother and her mother before her has tried to connect the Steelers to Field this offseason. I’m willing to buy that the Steelers liked Fields coming out of college. Most people did. His NFL resume doesn’t exactly bear that out three years in, even if you want to make the Bears excuse. He is 10-28 as a starter. He also has durability concerns. Pickett’s critics accuse him of lacking durability. Well, they better be ready to lay the same criticisms at Fields’ feet.

“If all of a sudden they brought in Justin Fields, I wouldn’t be shocked”, Dulac said, adding, “I’d be a little mildly surprised, and I say that because they are committed to one more year with Kenny Pickett. That being said, I can’t imagine Justin Fields wants to go to a situation where he is not the entrenched number one quarterback”.

I think it goes without saying that the Steelers are not going to commit to Pickett as the starter if they pursue Fields. I also think it goes without saying that they are going to commit to Fields if they go after him. The only way that’s not true is if the Bears somehow feel generous and part with him on the cheap. A cheap enough price tag and the Steelers can afford not to pick up his fifth-year option.

This doesn’t exactly fit the Steelers’ usual modus operandi. Then again, they are evolving as an organization. General manager Omar Khan has proven a willingness to deviate from his predecessor’s patterns at times. They still surprise at times. The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade surprised everybody in 2019. And Kevin Colbert still wielded the mantle then. They also traded up in the first round for Broderick Jones last year.

But for better or worse, I just don’t see it happening. I do generally assume Dulac is right when he says they don’t plan on bringing in a starting quarterback. They will re-sign Mason Rudolph and have him compete with Pickett. Perhaps they draft a quarterback in the first round. But they’re not going after a veteran they feel virtually forced to start.