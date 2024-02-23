Don’t Sleep On How Good Pittsburgh’s Red Zone Defense Was In 2023

The focus of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season was on their offense. A floundering unit that didn’t hit their stride until a third quarterback change and revived running game, the offense’s lack of success dominated the conversation. When the defense was mentioned, the discussion revolved around injuries. No Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt lost for the playoff game, and the heap of unavailable names at inside linebacker and safety.

Lost in all that was one thing Pittsburgh’s defense still did exceptionally well. The Steelers had an excellent red zone defense. Metrically, it wasn’t the best. But their ability to prevent any points once teams got inside the 20 was really special.

First, the baseline numbers. The Steelers finished 2023 with the fifth-best red zone defense in football, allowing opposing teams to find the end zone just 46 percent of the time. Those are the team’s best figures since 2016. In the Mike Tomlin era, here are the Steelers’ top red zone defenses by year.

1. 2008 – 33.3 percent

2. 2011 – 40.0 percent

3. 2009 – 45.2 percent

4. 2016 – 45.6 percent

5. 2023 – 46.0 percent

This past season joins the team’s last Super Bowl win, last Super Bowl appearance, and last AFC Championship game season. Good company to keep.

But the Steelers’ impact goes beyond that. That percentage only measures touchdowns allowed once an opposing offense reaches the red zone. Holding teams to three instead of seven are massive. But holding them to nothing is even sweeter. That’s where the 2023 team really shined.

Pittsburgh led the NFL with eight red zone takeaways in 2023, easily the most in the league. No other team had seven and only one other club, the Arizona Cardinals, had six. Not only was the most in the NFL this year, it was the most by any defense since the 2016 Kansas City Chiefs, who registered 10. Since 2014, here are your top-three leaders in single-season red zone takeaways.

Red Zone Takeaways (Single-Season, 2014-2023)

1. 2016 Kansas City Chiefs – 10

2. 2023 Pittsburgh Steeler s- 8

3. 2015 Pittsburgh Steelers – 8

The Steelers show up twice on that list, repeating the mark they accomplished in 2015. Seven of the team’s eight takeaways this year were interceptions, the other a fumble recovery. Here’s a cut-up of them all.

Pittsburgh didn’t record their first red zone takeaway until Week 5’s pivotal win over the Baltimore Ravens, Joey Porter Jr.’s first career interception. And when they got them, they came in bunches. A pair against Jacksonville, two more versus Green Bay.

Multiple times, they closed out games, wins over the Packers and Tennessee Titans. And they often helped change the tenor of the game, S Trenton Thompson’s pick against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 the turning point of that game.

Replicating this success will be tough in 2024. As the last decade indicates, it probably won’t happen. But in today’s modern NFL where teams fluidly move the ball between the 20s, red zone play is vital. Teams who can hold opponents to field goals win games, and teams who can take the ball away have the chance to be a special unit. Pittsburgh wasn’t that in 2023 but they’re aggressive, ball-hawking mentality has stayed true year-after-year since Teryl Austin arrived in 2019. They’ll need it again next year.