‘Play Of The Game On Defense:’ Cameron Heyward Praises Trenton Thompson’s Interception

With the Cincinnati Bengals leading 7-3 and with the ball to start the second half, they had an opportunity to make it a two-score game, driving down to the Pittsburgh 18. But QB Jake Browning forced a throw to WR Ja’Marr Chase, and S Trenton Thompson, making his second career start for the Steelers, read the route perfectly and intercepted it at the Pittsburgh 15. The Steelers capitalized with a touchdown drive off the turnover and held on to beat Cincinnati 16-10. On his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said the interception by Thompson was the play of the game.
“Getting the turnover by Trenton Thompson, that was the play of the game on defense. Undercutting that route, picking it off, it was almost a ten-point swing when you look at it,” Heyward said.
Thompson had an opportunity to get a pick in his first start against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but he dropped it. He didn’t let that opportunity pass him by against the Bengals, forcing Pittsburgh’s lone turnover and helping keep the Bengals off the board. If Cincinnati was to score, it would’ve been at least a seven-point game had they made a field goal, and it could’ve been a two-score game if they were able to find the end zone. It was a huge play for Pittsburgh and the defense, and it sapped Cincinnati of any momentum they may have been building.
Give the offense credit for capitalizing with points off turnovers as well, as they were able to march down the field and score a touchdown to take the lead. While the turnover wasn’t the kind in plus territory that Mike Tomlin likes, it kept Cincinnati off the board and the offense didn’t stall out, going down the field and scoring.
For Thompson, that play and his play in general on Sunday could help earn him more playing time. Even with S Minkah Fitzpatrick potentially returning this week, the Steelers could still roll with regular playing time for three safeties with Thompson, Damontae Kazee, and Minkah Fitzpatrick all earning reps. Thompson has looked impressive in his two starts, and he’s an intriguing young piece for the Steelers. They’re obviously a much better team with Fitzpatrick returning, but having Thompson in the mix to continue proving his mettle would be a smart move for Pittsburgh, as Keanu Neal and Elijah Riley remain on IR.
We’ll see if Thompson can continue making game-changing plays if he gets more opportunities in the coming weeks, but for now, he should relish that he had a key part in the Steelers moving to 7-4.
Watch the full episode of Not Just Football below.