Depot After Dark: Steelers Valentine’s Day Cards, Hoge’s Controversial Take, Three Rivers Demolition

Valentine’s Day Cards

As has become tradition, the Steelers’ social media team tweeted a couple of Valentine’s Days cards to share with your favorite team.

From Najee Harris’ “You’ll always have me running back to you” to T.J. Watt’s “WATT A STEEL,” they’ll have you ready for the holiday.

We’ll also get a sympathy card ready for Watt after being snubbed from winning Defensive Player of the Year.



Hoge’s Controversial Take

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB and scout Merrill Hoge isn’t a fan of USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The consensus No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Hoge says he doesn’t see anything unique about Williams’ game.

“The one thing that is clear [is that] he is not special,” Hoge said via Yahoo’s Ryan Taylor. “He is not something unique like Patrick Mahomes. And I hope the Bears don’t think ‘Well, let’s try to make up for our mistake for when we passed on Patrick Mahomes and go get Patrick Mahomes.’ The kid is not Patrick Mahomes. He ain’t even remotely close to that.”

Williams had a great 2022 season, but his numbers and tape waned a bit in 2023 as USC struggled to an 8-5 finish (defense, to be fair, was the Trojans’ biggest problem). Still, he’s expected to be the top pick of the draft by the Bears, who seem poised to move on from Justin Fields.

Hoge’s takes have hit before. He famously came out against Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel, criticizing his lack of worth ethic and maturity, an assessment he was proven right about. Williams doesn’t have issues to that degree, so we’ll see if Hoge is on the money again.

Steelers’ Low Ranking

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII (from when this article was posted), The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer offered his way-too-early 2024 NFL power rankings. Despite the Steelers finishing the year 10-7 and making the playoffs as one of the final 14 teams, they slotted in at just 23rd in Iyer’s rankings.

“The Steelers have plenty of offensive questions remaining, starting with deciding on the best course at QB in a new offense, whether it’s Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph or someone else. The defense needs more rebuilding to be trusted in more than battles of attrition.”

A big fall from their 11th-place ranking to close 2023. Quarterback, as Iyer points out, is the biggest concern for the team heading into the offseason. The top team in Iyer’s ranking is the San Francisco 49ers followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, though tonight’s outcome will dictate who truly takes the top spot. Brinigng up the NFL’s rear are the Tennessee Titans.

Three Rivers Demolition

On Feb. 11, 2001, Three Rivers Stadium became no more. On this date 23 years ago, the place the Steelers called home was demolished as the team transitioned to Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium).

23 years ago today on February 11, 2001, Three Rivers Stadium was imploded on the North Shore in Pittsburgh. #Steelers #Pirates #NFL pic.twitter.com/icsr7cJoBK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 11, 2024

Sharing it with the MLB Pittsburgh Pirates, the Steelers called Three Rivers home from 1970-2000. It was there the Immaculate Reception was caught and it was during that time that the team’s dynasty was born. It might not have been the nicest stadium, but it was truly Pittsburgh’s place.