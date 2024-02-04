Depot After Dark: Steelers Pro Bowlers Support Youth Flag Football, Ravens Lose Another Coach, A Flacco In The UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

STEELERS’ PRO BOWLERS SUPPORT YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games have been holding events since Thursday. S Minkah Fitzpatrick and ST/S Miles Killebrew are the only two Steelers present at the event with OLB T.J. Watt opting out. The Pro Bowl switched to a flag football, 7-on-7 format for the first time in the league’s attempt to spice up the game and prevent opt outs due to the risk of injury. Tackle football, for the most part, can only be enjoyed by certain individuals around the country due to the large team size and physical nature of the sport. Flag football and 7-on-7 allows those people to still enjoy the sport. In the attached video by Steelers Youth Football on X, Killebrew can be seen joking around with some youth participants in the sport.

RAVENS LOSE ANOTHER COACH

The Ravens continue to lose coaches and front office personnel after a strong season. Their defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Their DB coach Dennard Wilson was also hired away to be the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. The latest is Ravens Associate Head Coach and DL coach Anthony Weaver heading to the Miami Dolphins to be their DC, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on X. They also lost director of college scouting Joe Hortiz to the Los Angeles Chargers. That is quite the exodus for the Ravens’ leadership.

A FLACCO IN THE UFL

The UFL PR account on X reported a list of transactions for the day and it included some interesting names. Joe Flacco’s younger brother, Tom Flacco, has signed with the San Antonio Brahmas. He played college football at Western Michigan, Rutgers, and Towson and was a draft pick in the MLB draft in 2014 by the Philadelphia Phillies. Also in the release, former Steelers RB Mataeo Durant and DB Lavert Hill. Durant was a UDFA signing by the Steelers in 2022 but he did not make it to the 53-man roster and was released in that same offseason. Hill was with the team briefly for two weeks in the 2023 offseason.