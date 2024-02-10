Depot After Dark: NFL Heads To Spain, Manning Congratulates, Super Bowl Prop Bets

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 9.

NFL Heads To Spain

The NFL is headed to Spain. Announced by the league today, they will play a regular season game in Madrid sometime during the 2025 season. It will be held at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to the Real Madrid soccer team.

The NFL will play a regular season game in Madrid, Spain in 2025, the league announced today. The first-ever regular season game in Spain will be played at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024

Though it’s not known which teams will play there, the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are the two teams with “rights” to market in Spain, making it logical at least one of them will be selected.

The NFL has expanded its international footprint in recent years playing games in London and Germany, and will hold a game in Brazil to open up the 2024 season. It’s even possible the Steelers will play there.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Manning Congratulates

Peyton Manning was one of countless current and former players to congratulate Cam Heyward on being named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year during Thursday night’s NFL Honors ceremony. Shared by the Steelers and Manning’s Omaha Productions, Manning sent out this message to Heyward.

“What a tremendous honor. Extremely well deserved. You’ve been doing great things in the community for a long time,” Manning said in part.

“That’s awesome,” Heyward said after the video was done.

Manning received the award for the 2005 season. Heyward becomes the fifth Steeler to win, joining RB Franco Harris, WR Lynn Swann, DT Joe Greene, and RB Jerome Bettis.

Watch the whole video below.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

On Friday’s The Terrible Podcast, Dave and I didn’t get a chance to go over Super Bowl 58’s prop bets for this weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game. So we’ll list them below. Courtesy from our friends over at MyBookie, here’s a long list of the Super Bowl prop bets you can make.

Everything from which side will have the first coaches challenge to the last team to score to if both teams will score 25-plus points, you can scroll through the list of options at the above link. Dave and I will recap the game on Monday’s show.