Depot After Dark: Najee Boxing, NFL Is Angry, Bucky’s Top Five

In This Corner…Najee Harris

Najee Harris joined the Overtime podcast and mentioned that he boxes and spars in his spare time. Asked who he’d like to get in the ring with, Harris said fellow Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch. Though Lynch might have more “crazy” in him, Harris said technique wins on the football field and in the ring.

“Boxing is art. You can be crazy all you want but if you’re not on point, it don’t even matter.”

NFL Is Angry

The NFL is reportedly upset over ESPN, FOX, and Warner Brothers’ planned new streaming venture. Per Puck.com’s John Ourand via Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk:

“John Ourand of Puck.news reports that the NFL is “scouring” its contracts with ESPN and FOX to see whether the two broadcast partners have the right under the NFL deals to include NFL games on the proposed product. The NFL, per Ourand, was ‘blindsided’ by the move and is looking for ‘potential loopholes’ that might keep NFL games off the new platform.”

The new service is expected to be available in the fall, right in time for football season. It’ll serve as a way for fans to consume many national football games along with other major sporting events. In their press release announcing the service, they advertised it as:

“By subscribing to this focused, all-in-one premier sports service, fans would have access to the linear sports networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+.”

We’ll see if the NFL tries to intervene. The clock is ticking.

Bucky’s Top Five

NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks has released his top five prospects at each position. After the “Big Three” at quarterback of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, he has Washington’s Michael Penix No. 4 and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy No. 5. Oregon’s Bo Nix doesn’t appear on the list.

Brooks’ top interior offensive linemen are Duke’s Graham Barton and Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson while his top corner is Alabama’s Terrion Arnold.

Again, check out the whole list here. The NFL Scouting Combine is fast approaching, and we’ll have you covered with daily updates and results from our Steelers Depot crew in Indianapolis.