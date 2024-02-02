Depot After Dark: Last Super Bowl Victory, Watt All-Pro, All-Star Coaching Staff

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Last Super Bowl Victory Anniversary

On this day 15 years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers won their last Super Bowl. In one of the greatest games ever played, James Harrison had his historic 100-yard pick-six to close out the first half, following a convoy of Steelers blockers to just barely cross the goal line.

James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII happened 15 years ago today! Where were you when it happened? #Steelers #NFL @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/1vZCByOwKO — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 1, 2024

After the Cardinals stormed back to take the lead in the final minutes, Ben Roethlisberger led a Super Bowl-winning drive for the ages, capped by this incredible catch by Santonio Holmes in the back right corner of the end zone. And yes Cardinals fans, he got both feet down.

15 years ago today: TD pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII between the Cardinals and the Steelers. That's how you be great! #Steelers #NFL @_BigBen7 @ToneTime10

pic.twitter.com/doU1B5WvgS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 1, 2024

Hopefully it won’t take another 15 years for the Steelers to hoist another Lombardi.

Watt All-Pro

Another accolade for Steelers OLB T.J. Watt after leading the NFL with 19 sacks in 2023. Watt was named to The Sporting News’ All-Pro team, as shared by the team’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

Watt has now been named to the Sporting News, Pro Football Writers of America, and the official AP All-Pro squads. He had another dominant season, becoming the first player to lead the league in sacks three separate seasons since the stat became official in 1982.

William & Mary Has The Goods

Who would’ve guessed that the 1994 William & Mary coaching staff would become an NFL pipeline. As shared by The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Twitter account, a photo of the ’94 staff shows it now has three NFL head coaches: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, and now Washington’s Dan Quinn, who was hired by the Commanders Thursday.

Pretty amazing: The 1994 William & Mary team photo featured three future NFL head coaches: https://t.co/Ou8eXEr78M pic.twitter.com/qsili4oOmP — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 26, 2017

This is technically the second time this trio have served as NFL head coaches at once. When McDermott was hired in 2017, Quinn had a job with the Falcons while Tomlin was obviously with the Steelers. Quinn was fired five games into 2020, serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator until leaving today.