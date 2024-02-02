Depot After Dark: Last Super Bowl Victory, Watt All-Pro, All-Star Coaching Staff

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Last Super Bowl Victory Anniversary
On this day 15 years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers won their last Super Bowl. In one of the greatest games ever played, James Harrison had his historic 100-yard pick-six to close out the first half, following a convoy of Steelers blockers to just barely cross the goal line.
After the Cardinals stormed back to take the lead in the final minutes, Ben Roethlisberger led a Super Bowl-winning drive for the ages, capped by this incredible catch by Santonio Holmes in the back right corner of the end zone. And yes Cardinals fans, he got both feet down.
Hopefully it won’t take another 15 years for the Steelers to hoist another Lombardi.
Watt All-Pro
Another accolade for Steelers OLB T.J. Watt after leading the NFL with 19 sacks in 2023. Watt was named to The Sporting News’ All-Pro team, as shared by the team’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Watt has now been named to the Sporting News, Pro Football Writers of America, and the official AP All-Pro squads. He had another dominant season, becoming the first player to lead the league in sacks three separate seasons since the stat became official in 1982.
William & Mary Has The Goods
Who would’ve guessed that the 1994 William & Mary coaching staff would become an NFL pipeline. As shared by The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Twitter account, a photo of the ’94 staff shows it now has three NFL head coaches: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, and now Washington’s Dan Quinn, who was hired by the Commanders Thursday.
This is technically the second time this trio have served as NFL head coaches at once. When McDermott was hired in 2017, Quinn had a job with the Falcons while Tomlin was obviously with the Steelers. Quinn was fired five games into 2020, serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator until leaving today.