Depot After Dark: Heyward’s Impact, My Favorite Quirky Stat, Big College Video Game Update

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 22.
Heyward’s Impact
A touching video shared by the NFL yesterday, highlighting the impact Cam Heyward and his Heyward House Foundation has on the community. Heyward invited one of the foundation’s student ambassadors, Nasir Crownie, to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58, and the pair had a conversation about what Heyward’s done for him.
“Just starting out from the first suit that I received of them,” Crownie said, referring to Heyward’s ‘Craig’s Closet’ program that provides dress clothes to kids and teens. “That suit provided me the confidence to step into any room and feel like I can dominate it.”
Crownie also plays linebacker for Carnegie Mellon while excelling in the classroom, studying electrical and computer engineering. Check out the clip below.
The Best Quirky Stat
If you love quirky stats, this one is for you. It is for me. Credit to Anthony Reinhard for tracking all this data. According to him, punters served as the holder on all but three field goals/extra points this season, the lowest figure in NFL history. There was a time where the backup quarterback often served as the team’s holder. Now, every team has their punter do it and the Steelers were no exception with Pressley Harvin III.
Only 0.13 percent of kicks were held by non-punters. As Reinhard explains, the exceptions were two holds by QB Ryan Tannehill and one by WR Gunner Olszewski (as a member of the Giants, not Steelers). So mark that down if Tannehill signs to Pittsburgh. Capable holder.
College Football 25
No, this isn’t Steelers’ related, but this is big news for college football and video game fans. On Thursday, EA Sports unveiled the most information to date about College Football 25, the revived college football video game expected to release sometime in the summer.
In an ESPN deep dive, all 134 FBS schools will be featured in the upcoming video game. To get players in the game, everyone who opts in will receive $600 and a copy of the game, expected to be priced at $70. They will be paid at that rate each year with the ability to opt out. Some other highlights.
– NIL and the transfer portal will be in the game in some capacity
– Dynasty mode will return, being able to build a program and lead them to a championship
– The full college football playoff will exist
– Players who opt-out will not be able to be edited into the game (how EA plans to do this is currently unclear)
– Real-life coaches aren’t expected to be in this version of the game; ditto with FCS schools, though both could be featured in future editions
– ESPN announcer Chris Fowler will be featured in the game
– So will Kirk Herbstreit
No release date has been announced, but it’s believed the game will come out in early July for PlayStation and Xbox. Get ready to turn Akron into a powerhouse.