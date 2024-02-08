Depot After Dark: Heyward Talks With Seth Rollins, Browns New O-Line Coach, New Sports Service

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 7.

Heyward With Seth Rollins

A special edition of Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football aired Wednesday afternoon, the veteral Steelers defensive lineman talking with WWE wrestler Seth Rollins. There isn’t much discussion on the Steelers but the two talk about Rollins’ Chicago Bears with some wrestling mixed into the conversation. The interview took place in Las Vegas, the site of this year’s Super Bowl, where Heyward has become a busy man on media row the last few years. Of course, his goal is to one day be at the Super Bowl to play in it instead of making interview rounds ahead of it.

Catch the whole 12-minute episode below.

Browns New O-Line Coach

After losing Bill Callahan to the Tennessee Titans, where his son Brian is now head coach, the Cleveland Browns have hired a new offensive line coach. Andy Dickerson will now lead the group for the Browns, coming over from the Seattle Seahawks.

Sources: The Browns are hiring ex-Seattle OL coach Andy Dickerson as their new offensive line coach. Dickerson, who also spend time with the Rams under Sean McVay, replaces Bill Callahan in Cleveland. Dickerson interviewed for the Browns OC job last month. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2024

As Albert Breer notes, Dickerson interviewed for Cleveland’s vacant offensive coordinator job but was passed over for Ken Dorsey. Now, he’ll oversee the offensive line. Dickerson is another Sean McVay disciple who was also close with new Chicago Bears OC Shane Waldron. Now, the two will go their separate ways.

Dickerson will work with an aging and oft-injured Browns’ offensive line but still a talented group with promising names like RT Dawand Jones.

New Sports Service

A shakeup in the sports media world. Yesterday, Fox, ESPN, and Warner Brothers announced a partnership to create a new sports streaming service debuting this fall. Per an ESPN press release, the service will offer fans:

“By subscribing to this focused, all-in-one premier sports service, fans would have access to the linear sports networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+.”

There’s no official word on how much the service will cost but it figures to compete with the likes of YouTube TV. More information should be released in the coming weeks and months. To learn more, click the link here.