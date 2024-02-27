Depot After Dark: End Zone Fumble Update, Combine Flashback, Jeremiah’s Top 50

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 26.

Fumble-Through-End-Zone Update

It doesn’t sound like there’s an appetite for the NFL’s Competition Committee to change the controversial “fumble through the end zone” rule that turns into a turnover. According to NFL Insider Judy Battista, she’s hearing that the committee discussed the rule today. With the view that the play is rare and the offense is responsible for securing the football, the rule is unlikely to be altered.

Not much traction at the moment for a change on the fumble-through-the-end-zone rule when possession is awarded to the defense on a touchback. Competition Committee discussed it today. Play happens rarely and feeling is it's the ballcarrier's responsibility to protect the ball. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2024

Mike Tomlin, who sits on the committee, has favored keeping the rule as it is. It seems he’ll get his wish. Changes the NFL seems likely to make include eliminating the “hip drop” tackle and potentially modifying kickoff rules.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Combine Flashback

It was 20 years ago that the NFL Network put the NFL Combine on the media map. While the Combine has been held since 1982, NFL Network first televised the event in February of 2004 after the network launched in November of 2003. According to Awful Announcing, there were six one-hour recaps shown throughout the week. Here’s a snippet of what they looked like. Mike Mayock is breaking down the top safeties and offensive/defensive linemen. It was a stripped-down view but, at its core, a hard-core football analysis that viewers loved.

Today, the Combine is a marquee event with wall-to-wall coverage of each day of the player’s tests, Thursday through Monday. We have three men – Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, and Jonathan Heitritter, who are in Indianapolis this week to cover the event.

For another flashback, QB Ben Roethlisberger was part of that first Combine coverage. Here are some highlights from his workout that turned him into the Steelers’ pick.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50

NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released an updated version of his Top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects, his second list of draft season. USC QB Caleb Williams remains his top name, followed by Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. His next quarterback on the list is UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 5, while the first non-quarterback/wide receiver is Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 7.

The first trench player is Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 9, one spot behind Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, who cracks the top ten at No. 8. Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson comes in at No. 29, six spots from his previous ranking, while West Virginia C Zach Frazier is No. 32, a five-spot jump. Click the link above to check out the entire list.