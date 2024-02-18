Depot After Dark: Bettis’ Birthday, Cowherd Playoff Predictions, AB’s Motivation

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 17

Happy Birthday To The Bus

Today is former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis’ 52nd birthday, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer got an outpouring of support from Steeler Nation and the team itself wishing him a happy birthday. With Bettis’ birthday, it’s always a good time to go back and watch Bettis get revenge on his former team in the Los Angeles Rams and his interaction with Bill Cowher after Cowher pulled him.



The trade to Pittsburgh from the Rams revitalized his career and is one of the key reasons his bust is now in Canton, Ohio.



Cowherd’s Playoff Predictions

Colin Cowherd already put out his too-early playoff predictions for the 2024 season on his FS1 show The Herd, and to little surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not one of the teams that Cowherd envisions making the postseason next year. In the AFC, Cowherd had the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs in as division winners, while the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers were three of the wild card teams. Besides Pittsburgh, other notable omissions in the AFC include the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, who along with Pittsburgh made the postseason in 2023.

Cowherd shockingly has the Washington Commanders winning the NFC East and making the playoffs in 2024, while the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams make up the rest of his NFC division winners. As the NFC Wild Card teams, Cowherd has the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

If Washington wins the NFC East in Dan Quinn’s first season in charge, he’d be a pretty clear Coach of the Year favorite. The Philadelphia Eagles are not in the playoffs in this scenario. It’s way too early to make any sort of substantive claim about the postseason next season with the offseason still yet to play out, but this scenario isn’t one that I foresee happening.

Sixth Round Motivation For AB

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown has made more headlines for his off-field antics in recent years, but he did recently touch just briefly on his football career in an interview with DJ Vlad. Brown said that falling to the sixth round help motivate him to prove how talented he is.

“Obviously, the sixth round made me motivated to prove what I could do as far as my talent, but it was a blessing for my family, my kids, everyone who’s apart.”

Brown was one of the best receivers in the game, far outplaying his draft status to become a superstar wide receiver for Pittsburgh. But his attitude and antics off the field culminated in him being traded to the Raiders, and his career was never the same, even after winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown is now out of the league, but continues to be active on social media.