Damar Hamlin: Finishing Career As A Steeler Would Be ‘A Dream Come True’

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin has no plans to hang up his cleats any time soon, but when he does, he admits, he would like to do it in the Black and Gold. The McKees Rocks native is a lifelong Steelers fan, which is what you would expect. Yet while he says retiring as a Steelers would be a dream come true, he’s more interested in the present.

“I think ending my career, finishing as a Pittsburgh Steeler would be a dream moreso than playing there [right now]”, he said at a Steel City Collectibles event, via Billy Leino on Twitter. “I played in Heinz Field probably for, like, eight years straight…a dream come true would be finishing my career as a Steeler”.

A 2021 sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin came into his own in 2022 before very nearly losing his life on the football field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He started 13 games that season prior to his catastrophic life event. However, he spent most of the past season inactive, playing just 17 defensive snaps and 94 on special teams.

Hamlin started most of the 2022 season because starting S Micah Hyde suffered a neck injury. He returned in 2023, however, logging nearly 800 snaps. Jordan Poyer also returned for his seventh straight season as starter for the Bills defense.

Most agree, I think, that Hamlin proved he could play in the NFL during the 2022 season. One has to wonder how teams feel about putting him on the field, however, after he literally died. He received medical clearance to play, and he did play a bit, but reservations are understandable.

Regardless, he remains under contract for the 2024 season. Unless the Bills waive or trade him, he has no shot of joining the Steelers until 2025 at the earliest. I’m inclined to believe they would like to have him, assuming they are comfortable with him from a medical perspective.

Absurdly, Hamlin finished second in voting for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2023. While he returned from death, Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco returned from life as a couch potato. He won enough games for a good Browns team to coast into the postseason before an embarrassing blowout loss.

Are the Bills more likely to give Hamlin playing time in 2024? He only started in 2022 due to injury, granted, but he could contribute as a sub-package defender. If not, my guess is he will be looking to change scenery once he hits free agency. He has a greater purpose beyond football, but he still wants to play, as far as I know.

Hamlin finishing his career as a Steelers would make for a great story, naturally. But even so, it’s one for down the road, if ever. He simply asked a random question during an event and gave an honest answer.