Chris Simms ‘Could See’ Steelers Signing Ryan Tannehill To Compete With Kenny Pickett

Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator on PFT Live earlier this week, and the discussion turned into his former quarterback in Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill, and his fit with the Steelers. Florio and Simms were big on the Smith hire, with Simms calling him a “perfect fit” for the Steelers. But the question of whether Smith would want to bring in Tannehill with him due to being a free agent arose, with Florio arguing that he’s better than what the Steelers currently have at quarterback. Simms thinks that Tannehill could come in and compete with Pickett.

“I’ve always kind of been a Ryan Tannehill defender. I think he’s a little bit better than people realize,” Simms said. “That’d be a place where I certainly would fit the mold of exactly what you’re saying. We got Pickett here, he’s the starter, but a guy like Ryan Tannehill comes in, you’re not set in stone as the starter. You’re gonna have to outperform him every day and then keep your job during the regular season as well on top of that. I certainly could see them making that type of move.”

While names such as Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, or Justin Fields will get floated with the Steelers, none of them make sense. They would all come in and start immediately, sending Pickett to the bench and the Steelers starting anew at quarterback. While Pickett hasn’t been very good, Mike Tomlin was clear that he would be the starter, but the team would bring in competition.

Signing someone like Wilson or Cousins isn’t competition because they wouldn’t sign unless they were promised to be QB1. Tannehill, meanwhile, was benched for Will Levis this season and seemed to handle it well. Pittsburgh would give him an opportunity to compete for the starting job and, if not, serve as a mentor for Pickett and someone who can help him understand and learn Arthur Smith’s offense. Tannehill isn’t going to just roll over and take the backup job either, and having that genuine competition for Pickett could help make him a better quarterback, as well.

It’s a move that would make a lot of sense for the Steelers. A solid veteran with experience in Smith’s system who could push Pickett but also teach him and help him develop into the quarterback that Pittsburgh needs him to be. As Alex Kozora wrote when discussing the possibility of Tannehill to the Steelers, it’s not exciting, but it’s practical. I’d be happy if that were the quarterback move Pittsburgh made, and it’s far more likely than a move for Cousins or Wilson.