Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Go After Starting QB In 2024 NFL Draft

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers should go after a starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft (not via free agency or a trade).

Explanation: Opinions about the strength of this quarterback draft class are mixed. Those perceptions are going to evolve over the next two months, but there may not be a clear “franchise-caliber” quarterback when the Steelers draft at 20. The strongest possibility seems to be Michael Penix Jr.

Buy:

The response to this prompt rests primarily on your feelings about Kenny Pickett. In my findings, most Steelers fans already write him off as a lost cause. They don’t believe he has any chance of developing in his third season.

So if you’ve already moved on, then you need to move on. And moving on isn’t Justin Fields. He has done little to suggest he can win you a Super Bowl. If you’re going to look for a new franchise guy, do it in the draft.

While the Steelers will likely be out of reach of the top quarterbacks in this class, this is a stronger group than in 2022. They made a mistake in drafting Pickett. A year earlier, even with Ben Roethlisberger almost surely retiring, they wouldn’t have done that. They allowed desperation and availability to drive that evaluation.

Sell:

While the 2024 draft of quarterbacks is stronger than in 2022, let’s remember that 2022 was historically bad. I don’t think 2024 is all that great, either. I have enough reservations right now about guys like Michael Penix Jr. that I wouldn’t take him in the first.

The Steelers will likely add a quarterback at some point in the draft, in the middle round, but they won’t anoint him the future starter. And they shouldn’t. Frankly, if any quarterback they can reach develops into a quality starter, they will be lucky.

I don’t subscribe to the notion of sticking with what you’ve got for the sake of it. But I also don’t believe in making changes for the sake of making change. Don’t add a quarterback unless simply for depth unless you believe he can be your guy. That guy at quarterback isn’t in this draft class for the Steelers.

