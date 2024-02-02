Buy Or Sell: D-Line Is Biggest Of Steelers Needs In 2024

Buy Or Sell: The defensive line is the biggest of the Steelers’ needs (other than quarterback).

Explanation: Pittsburgh is in offseason mode along with 29 other teams that will spend Super Bowl Sunday as spectators. The Steelers’ exit meetings are already well underway as is the assessment of the roster and where it needs to be. There is general agreement on both of the trenches needing to be addressed. A case could be made that there is no bigger need than the defensive line.

Buy:

If you frame “need” in broader terms not strictly to the next season, then the answer is a resounding yes. The Steelers can continue to get by if they need to with the offensive line that they have. The defensive line is going to fall apart in the near future without replenishment.

Let’s start from the bottom. DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts. Not one of them qualify as a worthy spot-starter. Anybody misses time and there’s a huge problem. Just remember what this group looked like while Cameron Heyward was out.

Remember, or simply look into the near future. Whether this year or soon after that, his time is running short as a professional athlete. If the Steelers don’t have him, then all they have is a budding interior player in Keeanu Neal. As far as Larry Ogunjobi goes, he’s no Stephon Tuitt or Brett Keisel, even if he isn’t Cam Thomas either. He’s more of a Ziggy Hood, really.

Sell:

This is not a zero-sum game. The importance of the need at one position does not lessen the importance of the need at another. Yes, you have to allocate your resources—you can’t draft two players with one pick. You can’t sign two players to one contract. But to say that another position is a bigger need than the defensive line isn’t to say that there isn’t a screaming need there.

But let’s be serious. The Steelers’ offensive line needs at least two starters replaced, and the only cornerback of note is Joey Porter Jr. I mean, come on. Patrick Peterson can’t stay outside on a full-time basis anymore. He might even move to safety. Maybe he can be a full-time slot defender, but that’s a projection. They need at least one more full-time cornerback right now. And don’t tell me Cory Trice Jr.

Then there’s that o-line. Dan Moore Jr. and Mason Cole are going to be starters if something doesn’t change. And you’re telling me the defensive line is a bigger concern than that? Moore is quite possibly the worst left tackle in the league and would be even worst on the right side. Cole can’t even reliably snap the ball right now.

With the Steelers’ 2023 season in the rearview mirror following a disappointing year that came up short in the playoffs once again, it’s time to start asking more questions. Questions about the team’s future in 2024 and beyond. Questions about The Standard.

The rookie class of a year ago was on the whole impressive, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2024. And they likely need a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2024 NFL draft yet again. In addition to a revisitation of the coaching staff.

