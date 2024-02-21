‘Business is Business’: Ravens S Geno Stone Comments On Pending Free Agent Status

One of the Baltimore Ravens’ breakout stars of the 2023 season was S Geno Stone. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and started just eight games through his first three seasons before starting 11 in 2023 with a huge jump in production. His rookie contract is up, so he will enter free agency in a few weeks with the power to negotiate with any team in the league. He sat down for an interview with NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon on NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his status as a pending free agent.

“At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business,” Stone said. “I’ve been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I’m appreciated, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there.”

After having one interception in his previous eight starts, Stone had seven in 2023. That was tied for the second most in the league behind DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys. He also had 44 solo tackles and nine passes defensed. He paired well with All-Pro S Kyle Hamilton to form one of the best tandems in the league.

The one interception he had prior to the 2023 season was against the Steelers in the 2021 regular-season finale.

He is among a list of multiple key Ravens defenders who will be hitting free agency, including Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, and Patrick Queen. The Ravens gave Lamar Jackson a very lucrative deal last offseason, which obviously comes at a cost.

Their defense was the top scoring unit in the league last season allowing just 16.5 points per game. They now have to contend with the possibility of losing multiple difference makers on that side of the ball after having lost their defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach to other jobs in the league.

The Ravens have a lot of decisions to make and with high stakes as the expectation is Super Bowl or bust every season in Baltimore.