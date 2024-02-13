Bruce Arians Sees NFL 2024 Quarterback Draft Class Among Best In 10-15 Years

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback, perhaps in the 2024 NFL Draft. But it’s hard to say much of anything beyond that. Following Mitch Trubisky’s release, Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback under contract for 2024. They will bring in three more quarterbacks at some point this offseason, but we can’t definitively include Mason Rudolph.

Odds are they will use multiple means of addressing the holes at the position. They will try to re-sign Rudolph, but could potentially fail. Even if they do, they may still find themselves looking at the rookies coming out. And former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians suggests they’ll like what they see.

“Watching the tape, this might be the best group of quarterbacks that have come out in 10 or 15 years”, he told Rich Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Arians, now semi-retired, is working with the Buccaneers in an advisory capacity and evaluating the quarterbacks.

Set to draft at 20, the Steelers are not going to be in a position to net one of the top prospects. Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels could all be gone within the top 10 picks. The prospects don’t just suddenly stop there, though. Arians particularly likes Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

“As far as the football grade, I love him because he does things I love to do”, he said. “He puts it up the field. He’s as accurate on throws up the field as anyone I’ve seen in 15 years. Just to fight through that last game after he had that ankle tore up. But what he did to Texas (in a 37-31 win in the Sugar Bowl) was unbelievable”.

Penix threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in his final collegiate season. He went 29-for-38 for 430 yards with two touchdowns against Texas but struggled in the title game against Michigan. In that game, he went just 27-for-51 for 255 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, Washington losing 34-13.

He’s not the only other quarterback in the class, however, and nothing’s saying the Steelers will be looking that early. You have Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy as some other mid-high-end prospects and also Michael Pratt and Spencer Rattler. Maybe they even make another Maryland connection and draft Taulia Tagovailoa late, I’m sure everyone would be fine with that. I’m guessing Arians might.

“They’ve got guys running 4.5 and some guys slinging it. The passers are just amazing in this draft”, he insisted.

Nobody should be surprised if the Steelers do draft a quarterback at some point. Even taking Pickett in the first round in 2022 didn’t prevent them from adding Chris Oladokun in the seventh round. You may have heard the latter come up recently after winning his second Super Bowl in as many years. Patrick Mahomes had slightly more to do with that, but nevertheless, he still gets to keep the rings.