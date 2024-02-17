Browns, Ravens In Top Six Of NFL.com’s Biggest Super Bowl Windows

For a moment this season, it looked like the AFC North might have all four teams qualify for the playoffs. A Joe Burrow injury did the Cincinnati Bengals no favors however, and the division had to settle for “just” three playoff berths. The AFC North was the only division in football to have all four teams go over .500, being the first division since 1935 to accomplish that feat.

Call it pride, call it toughness, call it luck, but the Steelers were able to go 5-1 against the division in 2023, with the only loss coming on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. That divisional record was huge for this team’s quest for a wild card spot in 2023, and it’ll be crucial next year and beyond if they want to continue to compete. However, it won’t get any easier for the Steelers to win divisional games in 2024, as the division isn’t going to get any easier.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks ranked the eight biggest Super Bowl windows in the league right now, and two AFC North squads landed in the top six.

First off was the defending division champs in the Baltimore Ravens, who clocked in at number three.

“Though [Lamar] Jackson will likely lose a few experienced playmakers on the perimeter the further development of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely should keep the offense humming as it transitions to a pass-centric approach with Jackson featured prominently as a thrower.” Brooks said. “With a well-rounded squad in place, the Ravens will remain legitimate threats to upend the Chiefs’ title reign.”

The Ravens were largely seen as the favorite to come out of the AFC going into the playoffs, and made it to the AFC title game. They were outmatched in that one, however, as they mysteriously got away from the run game, losing 17-10. Their defense looks to be one of the best in the league this year and beyond, and they are one of the very few teams that was able to slow Patrick Mahomes down at all.

The Cleveland Browns also cracked the list, ranking sixth.

“The pieces are in place for the Browns to make a Super Bowl run, with Deshaun Watson poised to return from a season-ending injury.” Brooks noted “Despite the inconsistent performance that has plagued his game since his arrival as a megabucks addition via trade, the three-time Pro Bowler could flourish under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in a retooled scheme designed to enhance the quarterback’s talents.”

Despite five different quarterbacks making starts for the Browns in 2023, and star RB Nick Chubb going down early with a season-ending injury, Cleveland still rallied to an 11-6 record. If Deshaun Watson can be even 80% of the player he was in Houston this team will be dangerous next season. DE Myles Garrett said that if it weren’t for injuries, the Browns would’ve been a Super Bowl team in 2023. Instead, they lost in the Wild Card round to the Houston Texans.

If that wasn’t enough competition for Pittsburgh, the Bengals still have some elite pieces to build around, and will likely be a contender as long as Joe Burrow can stay healthy. It projects to be yet again the best division in football in 2024, and if the Steelers can’t keep up their winning ways within the AFC North, it could be a long season, with three legitimate Super Bowl contenders also in the division.