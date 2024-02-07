‘Biggest Visitor Event In The History Of The City’: Rooney Hopes Pittsburgh Will Soon Host NFL Draft

Pittsburgh could soon host the NFL draft. And the whole football world will be invited. Even Cleveland Browns fans.

Though Detroit and Green Bay hold hosting duties for the 2024 and 2025 NFL Draft, the odds seem high that Pittsburgh will host the event in the following year or two. Not only would it be a notable moment for the Steelers’ franchise, it’d be a boost to the local economy.

Sitting down with WTAE’s Andrew Stockey in a Wednesday interview, Rooney believes hosting the draft would be a historic event.

“I think it’d probably be the biggest visitor event in the history of the city,” Rooney told Stockey. “And so it’s very exciting. We think where Pittsburgh is located, not only will we have thousands of Steeler fans, but would have thousands of fans from all of the NFL cities that are, you know, let’s say within a 500-mile radius of Pittsburgh. So, I think it would be, number one, a huge visitor event for the city.”

Pittsburgh has been going through the process of submitting a bid for a future draft, getting past one logistical hurdle yesterday. If approved, the city would most likely host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. It’s unclear where it would take place, probably not at Acrisure Stadium, and determining a proper location is one step in getting the NFL’s blessing to host the event. Perhaps it would be held at Stage AE, a large venue for concerts.

Rooney maintained optimism Pittsburgh will host the draft soon enough.

“We’re in the process of finalizing the bid that we’re gonna be submitting to the league soon, and we are expecting and hoping to have a decision come from the league later this spring. And I would say we’re optimistic about Pittsburgh hosting the draft here in 26 or 27.”

Kansas City reportedly generated more than $160 million in revenue from the three-day event, with over 300,000 fans attending. Pittsburgh could see similar or greater figures. As Rooney mentioned, Pittsburgh sits in the middle of plenty of big-time football markets. Buffalo to the North, Philadelphia and New Jersey to the East, Baltimore and Washington to the South, Cleveland and Cincinnati to the West.

In a separate conversation with KDKA’s Bob Pompeani, Rooney said he hoped to hear word from the league no later than the May owner’s meetings.