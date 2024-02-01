Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything on your mind.

To your questions!

Nicholas Arnold:

Hi Alex, great breakdown of the new OC with Dave on the last podcast. With that in mind can you expand on how you see Connor Heyward fitting?

Also, were you surprised at the lengths listed for OL at the Senior bowl? The center prospects, to quote Dave, seem like they’d have trouble feeding themselves.

Alex: Thanks Nicholas! We’ll see if they try Heyward out at fullback. It’s possible/probable he picks up some reps there. But he’s not the true lead blocker Smith’s offenses have utilized so I don’t know if he’s going to be viewed in that role or not.

Smith’s offenses have used undersized tight ends before but none as small as him. He may just stay in his role as a versatile third tight end. Maybe gets more involvement and looks in the passing game and he could benefit from the higher rate of playaction this team is likely to see. But there’s some feeling out for how exactly he’ll fit.

BananasFoster: AK- Obviously it seems most people are lukewarm with the Arthur Smith hire. But nothing we can do now other than to embrace it. Do you see the Steelers adding a pass game coordinator or a QB coach? Think Sully is staying considering what Dulac said?

What is Arthur doing right now through the draft? Has he texted Kenny, Najee? Is he involved in the draft process you think?

And considering the running game continuing to be the focal point of the offense, is C or RT the obvious choice at #1? Could they go RT and C, 1st round and 2nd or vice versa?

Alex: As of now, I don’t think they add that. In Pittsburgh, the OC has sorta been the Passing Game Coordinator while the OL handles the run game. They just don’t carry those titles. And the Steelers have always preferred smaller coaching staffs. I can’t rule anything out, I don’t know what’s in their head, but I’m not sure what the purpose of that role would offer. And I don’t expect them to add someone with that title. Maybe another catch-all “Assistant” like Glenn Thomas held last year.

Yeah, I’ll assume Sullivan stays unless he gets the OC job in New Orleans or Las Vegas. It’ll be a familiar voice/face for Pickett.

Right now, Smith is going through the roster, watching tape, and sure, I’m guessing he’s reached out to some players. The quarterbacks, at least. And then he’ll get ready for the Combine and free agency, watching tape and either filing reports or at least suggesting who he likes and fits in his system.

Sure, they could go either/or in terms of tackle and center. It depends on the strength of the class, who is available, etc. You don’t confine yourself to one position in a certain round. The draft is unpredictable so you gotta be flexible. And they don’t have to go tackle/center in the top two rounds. Odds are, they won’t.

Haole: With changes at OC and GM over the past year and a concerted effort to try fresh approaches that was articulated by Mr. Rooney, do you expect those changes will be reflected in some of the “What They Look For” metrics the Steelers have historically gravitated toward? And if so, are there any specific metrics that you think the Steelers need to change their approach to?

Alex: It’s hard to say. Largely, no, I don’t think there will be dramatic changes in draft philosophy. Smith has his own stamp but it’s clear he’s looking to build upon what Pittsburgh has, not do something brand new. Rooney talked about that. This is adding to, not sweeping change. And Smith ultimately isn’t making the pick, even if he’ll get to provide input. It’s still a Tomlin/Khan/Rooney decision.

Pghomer: Great article on the AS hire it was exhaustive and extremely enlightening.

A free offseason personnel decisions I’d like your thoughts on:

1-Since it seems likely they’ll try to upgrade center in the draft do you think it might be more fiscally prudent to keep Cole for interior line depth and cut Herbig and his slightly costly salary?

2-Could you see Diontae getting an extension? Daniels?

3-Could Peterson with his likely role in the slot/safety could it get D Kazee cut for some financial reasons?

I think it’ll be easy getting under the cap at the start of the league year, but much harder as the season starts that I think will lead to some personal decisions sort… thoughts?

Alex: Thanks!

1. Nah, there’s no reason to cut Herbig. He’s fine. Run blocking guard, that’ll fit this system. I don’t really see the benefit by letting Herbig go. Then you just lack guard depth.

2. It’s possible but I think both are more likely to play out their deal than extend in the summer. But we’ll see. I’m not going to rule it out.

3. Yeah they could dump one of Kazee or Neal. This safety group is pretty old. Maybe something happens post-draft when they can add some youth to it.

I’m not sure what you mean by “personal decisions” – personnel? – but their cap space isn’t that dire. It’s not teeming with cap space but they have levers to restructure and free up room. Alarm bells aren’t going off in my head.

DropTheHammer:

With regard to Arthur Smith:

1. Do you have any insight on situational calls? 3rd and 7 or 12 or 15? Other situations where the offense is behind the chains, or behind in the game? If 12 personnel is used a lot, and 11 less so, what about the times/opponents that typically call for 4- and 5- receiver sets?

2. How do Smith’s offenses do when it comes to explosive plays? That’s where I tend to think WR’s provide something extra. I also remember Harbaugh’s interview before the final game. “After all these years I know how Mike will approach this. Grind it out, play physical, and then look for an explosive play late to make the difference.” And sure enough it happened. Is the new OC going to fit into that philosophy?

Alex: 1. Not much yet in terms of third down. The clinic I looked at focused on early down calls. It touched on red zone some. But I’m still gathering more of the tempo/pass game stuff.

I’m not sure what you mean about opponents and 4-5-receiver sets. Offesnes groupings often dictate what personnel defenses bring out.

His offenses haven’t been very explosive, especially in the passing game. So there is a concern about being able to create those and how much he can elevate this passing game. I wouldn’t call the big-play pass game his forte, though an increase in play-action can obviously lend itself to big plays, and often did for his offenses in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Bill Antos: Any word other than Dulac about Munchak and the offensive line coach position? Would be extremely disappointing if Steelers continue with Meyer’s unique, over complicated, average at best system, similar to how it was disappointing last year continuing with Canada as OC.

Alex: I haven’t hear but said for awhile I expected Meyer to be back and Munchak felt like a fun story that wasn’t going to materialize. Meyer has zone principles like Smith so there isn’t a drastic change in philosophy or two guys who are at odds, someone unable to teach Smith’s system. Meyer can. Run game was good the second half of the year, though Meyer’s groups get off to too many slow starts, and he was praised for his game plans down the stretch. I’m fine with Meyer’s return.