Allen Robinson II Highlighted As Player Who Needs ‘Change Of Scenery’ By ESPN

When the Pittsburgh Steelers swapped seventh-round picks with the Los Angeles Rams last April to acquire Allen Robinson II, it was viewed as a much-needed change of scenery for the veteran receiver after struggling with the Los Angeles Rams.

Then Robinson put up just 34 receptions for 280 yards in 2023 for the Steelers — through largely no fault of his own — and is now in need of another change of scenery, at least according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

In a piece for ESPN.com Wednesday morning, Pryor highlighted Robinson as the one Steelers player in need of a change of scenery this offseason.

“The Steelers got an early jump on top candidates in need of a change of scenery when they cut C Mason Cole, QB Mitch Trubisky, OT Chukwuma Okorafor and P Pressley Harvin III earlier this month. Beyond that quartet, Robinson is the next best change-of-scenery beneficiary,” Pryor writes. “Robinson arrived in Pittsburgh via trade a year ago to round out a relatively young receiving corps, but he finished fifth on the team in receiving yards with only 280 on 34 receptions with no touchdowns.

“Robinson is valuable as a mentor to the younger players such as George Pickens, but with relatively little production and a $10 million cap savings if released, Robinson’s future in Pittsburgh is up in the air.”

The leadership that Robinson provides is invaluable, but it’s hard to swallow paying $10 million a year for a non-productive player simply because of his leadership.

That said, Robinson’s limited output last season wasn’t entirely his fault. Put in the slot, the Steelers were rather limited in the passing game throughout the early portion of the season in former offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme and with quarterback Kenny Pickett’s struggles. His longest reception of the season was 31 yards and that came in the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers when the game was all but over.

Not exactly something to write home about as a receiver.

Despite the limited usage in the passing game, Robinson settled in nicely for the Steelers as a blocking receiver. Taking well to the role and working hard at it, he played a key role late in the season as that blocking receiver in the slot.

Though he was valuable in that role, that $10 million price tag for 2024 is hefty. The Steelers could certainly rework the deal with him to keep him in the Steel City. Or they could cut him loose.

A change of scenery could benefit Robinson though, allowing him to get back to being a weapon in the passing game, depending on where he lands if he leaves Pittsburgh.