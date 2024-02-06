2024 Steelers Futures Report – WR Dez Fitzpatrick

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2024 offseason. The ones who spent most if not the entire year on the practice squad and what we can expect from them during training camp (hopefully) into the regular season.

Dez Fitzpatrick/WR Louisville – 6016, 208 lbs.

Fitzpatrick entered 2023 Steelers’ training camp without much fanfare, a young receiver buried on the depth chart. In the summer, WR Hakeem Butler was the talk of the town after a strong spring league showing. By the end, Butler had become lost in the shuffle after an uneventful summer and Fitzpatrick had carved out a niche on the team.

Before Pittsburgh, there was Louisville. A productive career full of big plays, an average of nearly 17 yards a catch with 21 touchdowns. As a freshman, he caught passes from Lamar Jackson, nine of his 27 touchdown throws that season. After Jackson left, Fitzpatrick’s production suffered but the big-play potential didn’t. In 2019, he averaged more than 18 yards per catch. In 2020, that number climbed over 19.

Ahead of his draft year, we actually previewed Fitzpatrick in a 2021 scouting report, concluding:

“With solid Pro Day testing numbers, solid collegiate production statistically, and also possessing traits that can be further developed, Dez Fitzpatrick could be another potential later-round WR for teams to target in the 2021 NFL Draft. If selected, the team that does so would then need to further develop him, so that he can work towards reaching an even greater level of polish that he appears to be capable of. I do think Fitzpatrick will be good value if he were to go late day three. As was just noted, he has the testing numbers, decent production, and flashes of potential that are worth adding to a roster late in the draft.”

The Tennessee Titans took him in the fourth round. And true to our assessment, it was probably too early. Instead of providing late-round value, more was expected out of Fitzpatrick immediately. He appeared in just four games as a rookie, snagging five passes for 49 yards. It included a touchdown, his first and only in the NFL, a Week 11 score in a loss to the Houston Texans.

If you’re checking the timeline, that means he just missed overlapping with Arthur Smith, hired by the Atlanta Falcons a few months prior. Fitzpatrick didn’t take a leap in his sophomore year. Tennessee used its first-round pick on Arkansas WR Treylon Burks and Fitzpatrick hardly saw the field, logging five offensive snaps all of 2022.

Pittsburgh came calling just over a year ago. After his practice squad deal in Tennessee expired, Fitzpatrick signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Steelers in January 2023. He entered camp low on the depth chart and had a quiet start. But his special teams ability became an asset, Fitzpatrick carving out a role as a gunner on punt coverage and turning heads inside stadiums.

Our final summer report noted that niche value.

“A nice summer for Fitzpatrick. It may be a stretch to call him a camp darling, but he has traits, was available, and produced. Not a bad combination. He lacks great size but is a solid athlete and fluid route runner with change-of-direction ability and can stem at the top of his route to create space. He practiced every day, caught a hearty 20 receptions without dropping anything, and though he mostly did his damage underneath, (a 9.9 YPC) he also scored three times. Fitzpatrick just brings a well-rounded game.

Inside stadiums, his play at wide receiver wasn’t incredibly notable but he had a great tackle as a gunner on the punt team against the Bills, defeating his block and pinning Buffalo deep into their own territory. With injuries to Cody White and Hakeem Butler, there’s a serious practice squad opportunity opening up on the practice squad. He’s earned the chance to stick.”

Miles Boykin predictably beat him out for a 53-man spot but Fitzpatrick deservedly made the practice squad. He spent most of the season there, briefly waived in October due to roster maneuvering, and was also elevated to the 53-man roster for a week, logging three special teams snaps in the Steelers’ blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh signed Dez Fitzpatrick to a Reserve/Future contract after their 2023 season came to an end and he should make it back to training camp. Wide receiver depth isn’t strong and Boykin is a pending free agent. If Boykin isn’t re-signed, Fitzpatrick will have a play to make the 53-man roster as a fifth wide receiver/special teamer, though there will be competition added throughout the offseason.