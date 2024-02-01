2024 Senior Bowl: Steelers Meetings Tracker

MOBILE, Alabama — Day Two of practices at the 2024 Senior Bowl wrapped up and the players were made available for Media Day following practices. The National Team and American Team were each available for an hour, which allowed Jonathan Heitritter and me to pull players aside and interview them. We attempted to gather info on which players have met with the team and compiled a list of players who either have met with or confirmed they are scheduled to meet with the Steelers in some form or fashion throughout the week.

The Steelers have a strong contingent of decision-makers in town with Head Coach Mike Tomlin, General Manager Omar Khan, Assistant GM Andy Weidl, and Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin all present. A meeting with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl doesn’t historically guarantee interest, but it is one part of the puzzle when it comes to piecing together whom the Steelers might target in the draft.

When it comes to quarterbacks, Tomlin talking to someone at the Senior Bowl means little. It's the Pro Days you want to watch. Reminder every Steelers 1st round pick since 2010 has had Tomlin and/or GM at their Pro Day. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 31, 2024

The following players have confirmed meetings with the Steelers this week:

Offense

-Arizona WR Jacob Cowing

-Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

-Missouri OT Javon Foster

-Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

-Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

-Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

-Houston OT Patrick Paul

-Oklahoma IOL Andrew Raym

-Wisconsin IOL Tanor Bortolini

-TCU IOL Brandon Coleman

-Arkansas IOL Beaux Limmer

Defense

-Florida State DL Braden Fiske

-Ohio State DL Michael Hall

-Duke DL DeWayne Carter

-Missouri DE Darius Robinson

-North Carolina LB Cedric Gray

-Penn State CB Kalen King

-Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

-Auburn S Jaylin Simpson

The list is likely much longer as most players will either informally or formally meet with every team here. Even more so with the Steelers because Tomlin has such a heavy presence at the event. Regardless, these are the ones that gave us verbal confirmation when asked.

The concentration on certain positions has more to do with our personal interpretation of the team’s needs and the players we chose to interview. It is not necessarily a reflection of any distinct trends.