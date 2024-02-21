2024 Free Agent Analysis – S Eric Rowe

Today’s free agent analysis for 2024 focuses on Pittsburgh Steelers S Eric Rowe. Rowe is not a compensatory free agent for the Steelers because he ended the season on the practice squad. He has been a street free agent since the expiration of his practice squad contract last month. But the veteran played a considerable role for the team down the stretch due to injuries. The Steelers, and any other team, can sign him at any time.

Player: Eric Rowe

Position: Safety

Experience: 8 Years

Free Agent Status: Street Free Agent

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $289,800

2023 Season Breakdown:

Rowe could not make a 53-man roster in 2023 as a 56-game starter with eight years of experience. He spent the offseason with the Carolina Panthers but only made their practice squad. Though they released him on Sept. 19, he remained unsigned until the Steelers added him to their practice squad on Nov. 20.

He technically remained on the practice squad, but they elevated him four times. He started the final three games of the regular season with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, and Damontae Kazee out. Trenton Thompson also missed time due to injury around this period.

But the thing is, the guy nobody wanted held his own. He played solid football for those three games, all wins, with 29 tackles. He also forced a fumble and recorded an interception. Rowe added another start with eight tackles in the Steelers’ lone postseason game, also recording one pass defensed.

Teams are allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad only three times during the regular season. The restrictions, however, are removed for the postseason, so the Steelers had the freedom to elevate him again.

Free Agency Outlook:

Just to make things abundantly clear, Eric Rowe is a free agent right now, free to sign anywhere. Because the Steelers never signed him to the 53-man roster, he remained on a practice squad contract. Practice squad contracts expired on Jan. 22, so he has been free for nearly a month.

Given that he remains unsigned despite having no contract for nearly a month, we can reasonably assume nobody is in a rush to sign the 31-year-old safety. That doesn’t mean the Steelers shouldn’t have interest in continuing to do business with him. Head coach Mike Tomlin said at the end of the season that he is open to that.

At the same time, there is no rush. Teams aren’t necessarily looking to fill their roster holes right now. They may wait until the market actually opens to see where they have needs. Given that they could likely have him for a Veteran Salary Benefit contract, however, he doesn’t seem to be anybody’s priority.

There’s also the possibility that he is the party waiting to see what happens. Teams still have to get through free agency and then the draft. He may want to see how things play out and then sign where he feels he has the best path to a job. That may not be in Pittsburgh.